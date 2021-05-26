COVID-19 UPDATE – May 25, 2021

As of May 25, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 387 new cases since May 24.

There are 413 new cases in the North Zone since May 20.

There has been 5 deaths recorded in the North Zone since May 20.

23,368 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

New interactive map shows regional vaccination rates

2,552,317 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta

Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.

Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):

FALHER

All ages: 41.6%, (1863 people)

PEACE RIVER

All ages: 37.8%, (7044 people)

SPIRIT RIVER

All ages: 36.3%, (2225 people)

SLAVE LAKE

All ages: 34.8%, (4107 people)

HIGH PRAIRIE

All ages: 29.8%, (3486 people)

HIGH LEVEL

All ages: 11.3%, (2877 people)

Acute care and continuing care facilities (including group homes) are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.Outbreak control measures are put in place at continuing care facilities and group homes with a single confirmed case, as a precaution.

AHS Acute Care Outbreaks in Alberta provides more information on outbreaks in hospitals.

Prisons, correctional facilities, shelters and child care settings are listed when there are 5 or more cases.

All other non-healthcare workplaces, events, public settings (restaurants, salons and gyms) and sports activities are listed when there are 10 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed since the last case was identified, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

This list is for general information purposes and should not be used to guide public health decision-making.

Outbreak locations by zone

Outbreak information is updated on Tuesdays and Fridays each week.

Case numbers for outbreaks at specific sites are not provided online because they change rapidly and often.



Acute care facilities

Bonnyville Health Centre

Supportive living/home living sites

Dr. W.R. Keir Continuing Care Centre, Barrhead

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Pleasant Valley Lodge, Athabasca

Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt

Other facilities and settings

Birch Mountain Enterprises, Fort McKay

BPC Cascade Power Project, Edson

Brandt Tractor, Fort McMurray

Building Blocks Daycare, Grande Prairie

Busy Bee Day Home, Grande Prairie

Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray

Cenovus Christina Lake, Lac La Biche

Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay

Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal, Fort McMurray

Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac

CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Costco, Grande Prairie

Energy Transfer Canada Kaybob South, Fox Creek

Explore and Discover Child Care Centre, Hinton

Imperial Oil, Cold Lake

International Paper, Grande Prairie

Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay

MEG Energy, Conklin

Mercer Peace River

North Country Co-op, Plamondon

North Star Ford, Fort McMurray

Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay

Pastew Place Detoxification Centre, Fort McMurray

Private dayhome, County of Grande Prairie

Private dayhome, High Level

RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie

Rosenau Transport, Clairmont

Safeway, Fort McMurray

Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray

Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Sunshine Community Day Home, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

Tamarack Valley Energy Drilling Rig Nipisi, Slave Lake

Tolko Industries, High Level

Walmart, Fort McMurray

Walmart, Grande Prairie

Walmart, Whitecourt

Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo

West Fraser Blue Ridge Lumber Manufacturing, Blue Ridge

Westlock Independent Network, Westlock

YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre, Fort McMurray

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 18,104 77 22 681 18,884 Central Zone 4,709 2 1 128 4,840 Edmonton Zone 10,263 64 4 888 11,219 North Zone 5,366 4 0 655 6,025 South Zone 2,416 0 2 86 2,504 Unknown 7 0 0 1 8 Alberta 40,865 147 29 2,439 43,480 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

72,279 specimens screened Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 37.8 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)

specimens screened 43,480 variants of concern identified 173 died

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,404 46 17,434 18,884 Central Zone 366 22 4,452 4,840 Edmonton Zone 840 73 10,306 11,219 North Zone 731 19 5,275 6,025 South Zone 346 13 2,145 2,504 Unknown 7 0 1 8 Alberta 3,694 173 39,613 43,480 Note: Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 25, 2021

There are 30 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 34 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 22 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 225,034 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,192 deaths in Alberta (1072 in Edmonton Zone, 664 in Calgary Zone, 175 in North Zone, 154 in Central Zone, 127 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 565 are in the hospital including 158 in ICU (Intensive Care). 210,764 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.9%.

There are 12,078 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:5,133, Edmonton:3,088, North:1,887, Central:1,289, South:678, Unknown:13.

There has been 30 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 20. Of those 30 deaths: 2 in the South Zone, 4 in the Central Zone, 5 in the North Zone, 7 in the Edmonton Zone, and 12 in the Calgary Zone. To date, 1,254 of the 2,192 reported deaths (57 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.

As of May 25, Canada has 1,365,516 confirmed cases. There have been 25,324 deaths recorded. There have been 21,616,282 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of May 25 there were 47,866 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (19,026 – 1st<), followed by Quebec (5,365 – 3rd<), Manitoba (4,945 – moves up to 4th>), and British Columbia (3,894 – down to 5th<). All other provinces and territories are below 1,500 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]

The USA has 33,9422,070 confirmed cases. There are 605,053 deaths recorded. 287,251,880 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 167,474,146 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,476,961 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,706,827,776 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (26,948,874), Brazil (16,120,756), France (5,670,486), and Turkey (5,203,385). No other country has reached the 5,300,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (449,858), India (307,231), Mexico (221,695), and the UK (128,001). Italy has reached 125,501. No other country has reached the 125,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (527,253,000), USA (287,251,880), India (195,387,884), Brazil (63,935,206), and the UK (61,856,961). All other countries are below 46,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

May 25 video update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health.