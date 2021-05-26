COVID-19 UPDATE – May 25, 2021

As of May 25, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 387 new cases since May 24.
There are 413 new cases in the North Zone since May 20.
There has been 5 deaths recorded in the North Zone since May 20.
23,368 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
New interactive map shows regional vaccination rates
- 2,552,317 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta
- 49.2 percent of population has received at least one dose
- 7.9 percent of population fully vaccinated
Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.
Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):
FALHER
All ages: 41.6%, (1863 people)
PEACE RIVER
All ages: 37.8%, (7044 people)
SPIRIT RIVER
All ages: 36.3%, (2225 people)
SLAVE LAKE
All ages: 34.8%, (4107 people)
HIGH PRAIRIE
All ages: 29.8%, (3486 people)
HIGH LEVEL
All ages: 11.3%, (2877 people)
************************************************************************
Acute care facilities
- Bonnyville Health Centre
Supportive living/home living sites
- Dr. W.R. Keir Continuing Care Centre, Barrhead
- Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead
- Pleasant Valley Lodge, Athabasca
- Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt
Other facilities and settings
- Birch Mountain Enterprises, Fort McKay
- BPC Cascade Power Project, Edson
- Brandt Tractor, Fort McMurray
- Building Blocks Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Busy Bee Day Home, Grande Prairie
- Centre of Hope, Fort McMurray
- Cenovus Christina Lake, Lac La Biche
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay
- Chez Madamme Piccolo/ École Boréal, Fort McMurray
- Civeo Athabasca, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Costco, Grande Prairie
- Energy Transfer Canada Kaybob South, Fox Creek
- Explore and Discover Child Care Centre, Hinton
- Imperial Oil, Cold Lake
- International Paper, Grande Prairie
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- MEG Energy, Conklin
- Mercer Peace River
- North Country Co-op, Plamondon
- North Star Ford, Fort McMurray
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay
- Pastew Place Detoxification Centre, Fort McMurray
- Private dayhome, County of Grande Prairie
- Private dayhome, High Level
- RCCC West Kakwa Lodge, Grande Prairie
- Rosenau Transport, Clairmont
- Safeway, Fort McMurray
- Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray
- Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Sunshine Community Day Home, Fort McMurray
- Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Tamarack Valley Energy Drilling Rig Nipisi, Slave Lake
- Tolko Industries, High Level
- Walmart, Fort McMurray
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
- Walmart, Whitecourt
- Wapasu Creek Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- West Fraser Blue Ridge Lumber Manufacturing, Blue Ridge
- Westlock Independent Network, Westlock
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre, Fort McMurray
************************************************************************
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|B.1.617 India Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|18,104
|77
|22
|681
|18,884
|Central Zone
|4,709
|2
|1
|128
|4,840
|Edmonton Zone
|10,263
|64
|4
|888
|11,219
|North Zone
|5,366
|4
|0
|655
|6,025
|South Zone
|2,416
|0
|2
|86
|2,504
|Unknown
|7
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Alberta
|40,865
|147
|29
|2,439
|43,480
*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.
- 72,279 specimens screened
- Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 37.8 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)
- 43,480 variants of concern identified
- 173 died
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|1,404
|46
|17,434
|18,884
|Central Zone
|366
|22
|4,452
|4,840
|Edmonton Zone
|840
|73
|10,306
|11,219
|North Zone
|731
|19
|5,275
|6,025
|South Zone
|346
|13
|2,145
|2,504
|Unknown
|7
|0
|1
|8
|Alberta
|3,694
|173
|39,613
|43,480
*******************************************************************************************
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
May 25, 2021
There are 30 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 34 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 22 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
*****************************************************************
There are 225,034 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,192 deaths in Alberta (1072 in Edmonton Zone, 664 in Calgary Zone, 175 in North Zone, 154 in Central Zone, 127 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 565 are in the hospital including 158 in ICU (Intensive Care). 210,764 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 9.9%.
There are 12,078 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:5,133, Edmonton:3,088, North:1,887, Central:1,289, South:678, Unknown:13.
There has been 30 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 20. Of those 30 deaths: 2 in the South Zone, 4 in the Central Zone, 5 in the North Zone, 7 in the Edmonton Zone, and 12 in the Calgary Zone. To date, 1,254 of the 2,192 reported deaths (57 per cent) have been in long-term care facilities or supportive/home living sites.
—————————————————————————————————————–
As of May 25, Canada has 1,365,516 confirmed cases. There have been 25,324 deaths recorded. There have been 21,616,282 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.
As of May 25 there were 47,866 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (19,026 – 1st<), followed by Quebec (5,365 – 3rd<), Manitoba (4,945 – moves up to 4th>), and British Columbia (3,894 – down to 5th<). All other provinces and territories are below 1,500 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]
The USA has 33,9422,070 confirmed cases. There are 605,053 deaths recorded. 287,251,880 vaccine doses have been administered.
There are 167,474,146 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,476,961 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,706,827,776 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (26,948,874), Brazil (16,120,756), France (5,670,486), and Turkey (5,203,385). No other country has reached the 5,300,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (449,858), India (307,231), Mexico (221,695), and the UK (128,001). Italy has reached 125,501. No other country has reached the 125,000 mark.
The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (527,253,000), USA (287,251,880), India (195,387,884), Brazil (63,935,206), and the UK (61,856,961). All other countries are below 46,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.
**********************************************************************************************************
We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.
May 25 video update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health.