COVID-19 UPDATE – May 31, 2021

As of May 31, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,060 new cases since May 28.

There are 136 new cases in the North Zone since May 28.

There has been 5 deaths recorded in the North Zone since May 28.

24,446 cases have recovered in the North Zone.

Regional vaccination rates

2,781,430 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta

62.8 percent of 12+ population has received at least one dose ( 53.5 % total population)

10.3 percent of 12+ population fully vaccinated (8.7% total population)

422 adverse events following immunization (AEFI) have been reported to Alberta Health. This represents 416 people, and 445 symptoms. 271 related to Pfizer

93 related to Moderna

58 related to AstraZeneca

There have been 3,035 vaccine refusals and 883 contraindications to receiving the vaccine

Albertans are now able to track vaccination rates in their local geographic area.

Percent of people immunized at least one dose (more can be found on the map):

FORT MCMURRAY

All ages: 45.8%, (36613 people)

FALHER

All ages: 43.9%, (1966 people)

PEACE RIVER

All ages: 39.9%, (7449 people)

SLAVE LAKE

All ages: 38.7%, (4571 people)

SPIRIT RIVER

All ages: 38.1%, (2336 people)

CITY OF GRANDE PRAIRIE

All ages: 38.1%, (28596 people)

VALLEYVIEW

All ages: 35%, (2542 people)

HIGH PRAIRIE

All ages: 31.2%, (3653 people)

HIGH LEVEL

All ages: 12.6%, (3197 people)

Variant Cases in Alberta

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone

Zone B.1.1.7 UK Variant B.1.351 South African Variant B.1.617 India Variant P.1 Brazilian Variant Total Calgary Zone 18,744 78 33 704 19,559 Central Zone 4,969 2 1 131 5,103 Edmonton Zone 10,718 65 4 926 11,713 North Zone 5,598 4 0 682 6,284 South Zone 2,527 0 4 89 2,620 Unknown 1 0 0 0 1 Alberta 42,557 149 42 2,532 45,280 NOTE: People are identified as COVID-19 cases prior to variant of concern identification. As such, variant of concern reporting is delayed compared to date the case was reported to Alberta Health. Due to the large number of positive COVID-19 cases, starting May 1, the lab is only screening a sample of positive cases.

*Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

74,614 specimens screened Percent of total positive cases screened for variants: 76 percent (based on weekly average, excluding most recent two days)

specimens screened 45,280 variants of concern identified 203 died

variants of concern identified

Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone

Zone Active Died Recovered Total Calgary Zone 1,277 56 18,226 19,559 Central Zone 430 24 4,649 5,103 Edmonton Zone 916 83 10,714 11,713 North Zone 569 24 5,691 6,284 South Zone 292 16 2,312 2,620 Unknown 0 0 1 1 Alberta 3,484 203 41,593 45,280 Note: Active and recovered cases are now based on information on a sample of positive cases only and should be interpreted with caution.

School status classification

Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.

May 31, 2021

There are 20 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.

There are 23 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 11 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.

There are 227,509 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,227 deaths in Alberta (1,083 in Edmonton Zone, 677 in Calgary Zone, 181 in North Zone, 156 in Central Zone, 130 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 439 are in the hospital including 133 in ICU (Intensive Care). 217,636 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 5.9%.

There are 7,646 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:3,131, Edmonton:2,017, North:1,105, Central:923, South:462, Unknown:8.

There has been 21 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 28. Of those 21 deaths: 2 in the Central Zone, 5 in the North Zone, 6 in the Edmonton Zone, and 8 in the Calgary Zone.

As of May 31, Canada has 1,381,580 confirmed cases. There have been 25,547 deaths recorded. There have been 23,693,105 doses of vaccines administered in Canada.

As of May 30 there were 35,935 active cases in Canada. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases(<) behind Ontario (13,371 – 1st<), moving up from 4th place is Manitoba (4,569 – 3rd<), followed by Quebec (4,182 – 4th<), and British Columbia (3,529 – 5th<). All other provinces and territories are below 1,500 active cases. [<drop in cases / >increase in cases]

The USA has 34,047,804 confirmed cases. There are 609,767 deaths recorded. 294,430,371 vaccine doses have been administered.

There are 170,480,077 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,544,362 deaths recorded worldwide. A total of 1,893,652,012 vaccine doses have been administered.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (28,047,534), Brazil (16,515,120), France (5,728,778), and Turkey (5,249,404). Russia has reached 5,013,512. No other country has reached the 5,000,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (461,931), India (329,100), Mexico (223,507), and the UK (128,044). No other country has reached the 127,000 mark.

The top 5 highest countries in the world of administered vaccine doses (from highest to lowest): China (639,172,000), USA (294,430,371), India (213,154,129), moving up to 4th is the UK (65,377,960) and moving to 5th is Brazil (62,957,371). All other countries are below 50,000,000 doses. Canada holds at 14th.

No May 28 video update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer.