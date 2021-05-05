COVID-19 UPDATE – May 4, 2021

As of May 4, 2021 Alberta Health confirmed 1,743 new cases since May 3.
There are 320 new cases in the North Zone since May 3.
There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone since May 3.
17,740 cases have recovered in the North Zone.
*****<(–)>***************<(–)>************<(–)>*************<(–)>*****
Stronger restrictions; fines doubling
Premier Jason Kenney announced that stronger restrictions will be put into place starting May 9 in order to make sure Alberta’s hospital system does not become overwhelmed.
The “Stop the Spike” health measures will have retail stores move down to 10% of fire code, outdoor gatherings limited to 5 people and should only be two family cohorts, places of worship move down to 15 people and funerals down to 10 people. Restaurants will continue to have their in-door dining closed, as well as their outdoor or patio dining. They can only do take-out or delivery. Online learning for K-Grade 12 will begin on May 6 until May 26. For a full list see alberta.ca .
With the restrictions also come steeper fines. Violators will now be charged $2000.00 up to a maximum of $100,000.00 for a first offence. The previous fine was $1000.00. Repeat offenders will also be facing more fines.
************************************************************************************************
Variant Cases in Alberta
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|B.1.1.7 UK Variant
|B.1.351 South African Variant
|B.1.617 India Variant
|P.1 Brazilian Variant
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|15,235
|61
|1
|567
|15,864
|Central Zone
|4,025
|1
|0
|103
|4,129
|Edmonton Zone
|8,965
|50
|1
|717
|9,733
|North Zone
|3,862
|2
|0
|512
|4,376
|South Zone
|1,717
|0
|0
|59
|1,776
|Unknown
|11
|0
|0
|1
|12
|Alberta
|33,815
|114
|2
|1,959
|35,890
- 23,623 active cases in Alberta
- 14,728 active cases (62.3% of total) have been identified as variants of concern.
- 35,890 variants of concern identified
- 14,728 active
- 21,063 recovered
- 99 died
- 62,752 specimens screened
Variants of concern COVID-19 cases identified who are active, recovered, or died in Alberta and by Zone
|Zone
|Active
|Died
|Recovered
|Total
|Calgary Zone
|6,492
|26
|9,346
|15,864
|Central Zone
|1,707
|10
|2,412
|4,129
|Edmonton Zone
|3,759
|51
|5,923
|9,733
|North Zone
|2,033
|5
|2,338
|4,376
|South Zone
|726
|7
|1,043
|1,776
|Unknown
|11
|0
|1
|12
|Alberta
|14,728
|99
|21,063
|35,890
**********************************************************************************
Acute care facilities
- Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital
- Fort Vermilion St. Theresa General Hospital
Supportive living/home living sites
- Gardens at Emerald Park, Grande Prairie
- Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead
- Pleasant Valley Lodge, Athabasca
- Spruce View Lodge, Whitecourt
Other facilities and settings
- Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill, Fort McMurray
- Canadian Brew House, Grande Prairie
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge, Fort Mckay
- Civeo Lynx Lodge, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNOOC Long Lake, Anzac
- CNRL Albian, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Horizon, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- CNRL Jackfish, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Costco, Grande Prairie
- County of Grande Prairie office, Clairmont
- Explore and Discover Child Care Centre, Hinton
- Happy House Daycare (north location), Cold Lake
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer, Fort McMurray
- Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mckay
- MEG Energy, Conklin
- Michels Canada, Valleyview
- MMA Silin Forest Campus, Fort McMurray
- North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake), Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- North Star Ford, Fort McMurray
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge, Fort Mackay
- Reed Energy Group Inc., Grande Prairie
- Rosenau Transport, Clairmont
- Royal Camp Services, Grande Prairie
- Salvation Army Shelter, Fort McMurray
- Stepping Stones South Daycare, Grande Prairie
- Suncor base plant, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Firebag, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Fort Hills, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Suncor Mackay River, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Sunshine Community Day Home, Fort McMurray
- Syncrude Aurora, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo
- The Grocery People, High Level
- Tipton’s Your Independent Grocer, Athabasca
- Walmart, Grande Prairie
- Worley Cord, Hinton
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre, Fort McMurray
*******************************************************************************************************
School status classification
Updated reporting took effect January 18, 2021 on the School Status Map.
May 4, 2021
There are 31 OUTBREAKS (10+) for the North Zone.
There are 29 OUTBREAKS (5-9 cases) for the North Zone.
There are 39 ALERTS (2-4 cases) for the North Zone.
*****************************************************************
There are 198,653 reported cases in Alberta, and 2,099 deaths in Alberta (1045 in Edmonton zone, 639 in Calgary Zone, 158 in North Zone, 137 in Central Zone, 120 in South Zone). Of the active cases, 671 are in the hospital including 150 in ICU (Intensive Care). 172,931 cases have recovered. The Positivity Rate is 12.4%.
There are 23,623 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:9,889, Edmonton:6,014, North:3,564, Central:2,836, South:1,260, Unknown:60.
There has been 9 deaths recorded for Alberta since May 3. Of the 9 deaths: 1 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, 3 in the Edmonton Zone, and 4 deaths in the Calgary Zone.
—————————————————————————————————————–
As of May 4, Canada has 1,248,195 confirmed cases. There have been 24,387 deaths recorded. Alberta has the second highest amount of active cases behind Ontario, followed by Quebec (3rd) and British Columbia (4th).
There have been 1,141,134 recovered cases in Canada.
The USA has 33,270,214 confirmed cases. There are 592,306 deaths recorded and 25,961,980 recovered cases. 106,168,588 have received 2 doses of the vaccination.
There are 153,796,363 cases worldwide. There are a total of 3,218,179 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 116,460,206 cases recovered globally. A total of 1,047,709,623 vaccine doses have been administered.
The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (20,282,833), Brazil (14,779,529), France (5,741,531), and Turkey (4,929,118). No other country has reached the 4,800,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.
The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (408,622), India (222,408), Mexico (217,345), and the UK (127,803). No other country has reached the 125,000 mark. Canada holds at 24th.
The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: after the US, India (16,613,292), Brazil (13,164,726), Turkey (4,554,037), and Russia (4,406,289). All other countries are below 3,600,000 recovered cases. Canada holds at 19th.
***********************************************************************************************************
We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.
For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.
Update on May 4 by Premier Jason Kenney. “Stop The Spike” health measures.