COVID-19 UPDATE – November 16, 2020

As of November 16, Alberta Health confirmed 3,784 new cases since Nov. 12. 907=Nov 13, 2,017=Nov 14&15, 860=Nov 16.

There are 275 new cases in the North Zone since Nov.12.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 96 hours.

2,156 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops to 76% of the cases.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Long term care facilities

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Mayerthorpe Extendicare

Supportive living/home living sites

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Albian, Fort McMurray

CNRL Horizon, Fort McMurray

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Jasper

Kearl Lake work site, Fort Mackay

Norbord, Grande Prairie

RCMP detachment, Grande Prairie

Sport cohort, Fairview

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Suncor Firebag, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Victory Church on the Rock, Grande Prairie

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

Dr Hinshaw reported 309 active outbreaks in schools but only 250 outbreaks have been identified on the list in Alberta in the last 96 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school.

65 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 15 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 2 schools on the WATCH list. There are 29 regions within the North Zone with no school status to report.

November 16, 2020

County Of Grande Prairie No. 1 Watch Whispering Ridge Community School

Westlock County Watch Richard F Staples Secondary School

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Peace Wapiti Academy

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Grande Prairie Christian School

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Joseph Catholic High School

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. John Paul II Catholic School / Faculte St. Jean-Paul II

County Of Grande Prairie No. 1 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Mary’s Catholic School

Municipal District Of Greenview No. 16 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Sheldon Coates Elementary School

Municipal District Of Opportunity No. 17 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Calling Lake School

Municipal District Of Peace No. 135 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Glenmary School

Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Father Patrick Mercredi Community School

Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Holy Trinity High School

Town Of Whitecourt Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Percy Baxter Middle School

Westlock County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Westlock Elementary School

Westlock County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Mary Catholic School

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 245 case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 523 cases and 129 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Fort McMurray along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo have been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 399 cases and 92 active. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 160 cases and 80 active. Smoky Lake County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 89 cases and 43 active. The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 141 cases and 34 active cases. The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 87 cases and 31 active. Lac Ste Anne County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 59 cases and 30 active. The MD of Greenview has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 59 cases and 25 active. The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 61 cases and 24 active. Westlock County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 55 cases and 20 active. The city of Cold Lake has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The town of Whitecourt holds with a total of 26 cases and down to 18 active. The town of Whitecourt has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) moves up to a total of 50 and down to 16 active. The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 45 cases and down to 16 active. County of St. Paul No. 19 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

La La Biche moves up to a total of 18 cases and 14 active. Lac La Biche has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 55 cases and holds at 14 active. Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 36 cases and holds at 12 active. Yellowhead County has been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to 81 cases and 10 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo along with the city of Fort McMurray have been put on the Enhanced list (additional measures in place).

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 40 cases and 9 active cases.

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 21 cases and 9 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 32 cases and 7 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 22 cases and 7 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 26 cases and holds at 5 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) holds with a total of 15 cases and 5 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 423 cases and down to 4 active cases.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) moves up to a total of 8 cases and 4 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 64 cases and 3 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds with a total of 98 cases and 1 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 77 cases and 1 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) holds with a total of 54 cases and 1 active.

Woodlands County (Whitecourt(but not including Whitecourt), Fort Assiniboine, Anselmo) holds for a total of 1 case and 1 active.

Thorhild County (Egremont, Long Lake, Radway, Thorhild, Alpen, Clearbrook, Danube, Darling, Hollow Lake, Northbrook, Pinebrook, Val Soucy, Weasel Creek, Woodgrove) holds with a total of 6 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 7 municipalities.

There are 40,189 reported cases in Alberta, and 428 deaths in Alberta (173 in Calgary Zone, 168 in Edmonton zone, 42 in North Zone, 35 in the South Zone, 10 in the Central Zone). Of the 40,189 cases, 264 are in the hospital and 57 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 29,731 cases have recovered, which drops down to 75% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 10,032 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:4,141, Edmonton:4,134, North:666, South:556, Central:447, Unknown:88.

There have been 35 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 96 hours, 20 of them were in the last 24 hours. While 14 of those 20 were in continuing care, 6 were not. Of the 35 deaths: 3 in the South Zone, 1 in the Central Zone, 19 in the Edmonton Zone, 10 in the Calgary Zone, and 2 in the North Zone.

Canada has 302,192 confirmed cases. There have been 11,027 deaths recorded.

There have been 240,287 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 83% of the national population of cases.

Cases in Nanuvut jumped from 3 to 26 cases since Nov. 12. Every province and territory in Canada has at least 1 active COVID-19 case.

The USA has 10,984,398 confirmed cases. There are 245,470 deaths recorded and 4,185,549 recovered cases, which drops to 39%.

There are 54,814,867 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,322,963 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 35,127,472 cases recovered globally, which holds at 66%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (8,845,127), Brazil (5,863,093), moving up into 4 from 5th is Russia (1,932,711), and moving down from 4th to 5th is France (1,916,047). No other country has reached the 1,900,000 mark. Canada holds at 31st.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (165,798), India (130,070), Mexico (98,542), United Kingdom (52,239). No other country has reached the 52,000 mark. Canada holds at 22nd.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (8,249,579), Brazil (5,279,452), US (4,185,549), Russia (1,443,393), Argentina (1,140,196). All other countries are below 1,140,000 recovered cases.

