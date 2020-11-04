COVID-19 UPDATE – November 3, 2020

As of November 3, Alberta Health has confirmed 2,268 new cases in Alberta in the last 96 hours. 581=Oct 31, 525=Nov 1, 592=Nov 2, 570=Nov 3.

There are 151 new cases in the North Zone over the last 96 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 96 hours.

1,718 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops to 81% of the cases.

——————————————————————————————————————

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Long term care facilities

Grande Prairie Care Centre

Mayerthorpe Extendicare

Supportive living/home living sites

Hillcrest Lodge, Barrhead

Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Horizon, Fort McMurray

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Jasper

Firebag, Fort McMurray

RCMP detachment, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Victory Church on the Rock, Grande Prairie

Walmart Supercentre, Grande Prairie

—————————————————————————————————————-

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

117 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 96 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school.

50 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 6 outbreaks reported in the North Zone including 1 school on the WATCH list.

October 29, 2020

Westlock County Watch Richard F Staples Secondary School

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Riverstone Public School

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Joseph Catholic High School

Municipal District Of Opportunity No. 17 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Calling Lake School

Municipality Of Jasper Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Jasper Junior Senior High School

Westlock County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Westlock Elementary School

——————————————————————————————————————

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 157 case(s).

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 306 cases and 105 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 383 cases and moves up to 55 active. The city of Fort McMurray along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo have been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 53 cases and down to 28 active. Lac Ste Anne County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 106 cases and 26 active cases. The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 37 cases and down to 23 active. Westlock County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 80 cases and 23 active. Smoky Lake County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 25 cases and 21 active. Yellowhead County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) moves up to a total of 32 and 16 active. The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 35 cases and down to 16 active. The city of Cold Lake has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 41 cases and 15 active. Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 42 cases and 13 active. The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 26 cases and 11 active. County of St. Paul No. 19 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 33 cases and 11 active. The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 28 cases and 9 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to a total of 416 cases and 8 active cases.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 34 cases and drops to 8 active cases.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 9 and 8 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 21 cases and 8 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 73 cases and holds at 7 active. Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo along with the city of Fort McMurray have been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 25 cases and 6 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 61 cases and 3 active.

The town of Hinton holds with a total of 12 cases and down to 3 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) moves up to a total of 28 cases and down to 2 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 97 cases and holds at 2 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) removes a case for a total of 15 cases and down to 1 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 76 and 1 active.

La La Biche holds with a total of 5 and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 11 municipalities.

There are 29,932 reported cases in Alberta, and 338 deaths in Alberta (148 in Calgary Zone, 117 in Edmonton zone, 35 in North Zone, 30 in the South Zone, 8 in the Central Zone). Of the 29,932 cases, 167 are in the hospital and 27 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 23,484 cases have recovered, which holds at 79% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 6,110 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:2,581, Calgary:2,532, North:413, South:317, Central:235, Unknown:32.

There have been 15 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 96 hours. 1 in the South Zone, 10 in the Edmonton Zone and 4 in the Calgary Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Provincial breakdowns were not available at time of posting.

Canada has 242,368 confirmed cases. There have been 10,261 deaths recorded.

There have been 201,967 recovered cases in Canada and drops down to 87% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 9,268,818 confirmed cases. There are 230,893 deaths recorded and 3,705,130 recovered cases, which holds at 41%.

There are 47,320,376 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,211,996 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 31,508,068 cases recovered globally, which drops to 68%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (8,267,623), Brazil (5,554,206), Russia (1,661,096), and France (1,461,078). No other country has reached the 1,450,000 mark. Canada moves down to 31st. Belgium has entered the top twenty with 447,355.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (160,253), India (123,097), Mexico (92,100), United Kingdom (47,340). No other country has reached the 47,000 mark. Canada holds at 21st.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (7,603,121), Brazil (5,039,438), US (3,705,130), Russia (1,244,012), Argentina moves into 5th place with 998,016, moving Colombia (993,877) to 6th place. All other countries are below 990,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be November 5.

