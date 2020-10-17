COVID-19 UPDATE – October 16, 2020

As of October 16, Alberta Health has confirmed 819 new cases in Alberta in the last 72 hours. 243=Oct 14, 244=Oct 15, 332=Oct 12, 220=Oct 16.

There are 41 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

1436 cases have recovered in the North Zone which drops down to 91% of the cases.

——————————————————————————————————————

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Supportive living/home living sites

Heimstaed Seniors Lodge, La Crete

Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Horizon, Fort McMurray

Family gatherings, La Crete

Private gathering, Bonnyville

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Walmart Supercentre, Grande Prairie

—————————————————————————————————————-

COVID-19 school status

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the following chart. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

91 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 24 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school. There are 489 active cases in the schools. 22 schools are on the WATCH list.

Definitions for confirmed cases in schools:

Alert (1 case)

Parents will be notified by their child’s school as soon as one confirmed case is identified within the school. This is known as an alert. These are not currently included in the map.

Outbreak (2+ cases)

An outbreak is declared when there are 2 or more confirmed cases in a school setting within a 14 day period where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school. Any school meeting this definition will be reported on the map.

Outbreak over

A school outbreak is declared over when there have been no new confirmed cases in a school for 28 days.

There is 1 outbreak reported in the North Zone.

October 16, 2020

1 City Of Airdrie Watch Coopers Crossing School 2 City Of Calgary Watch Clarence Sansom School 3 City Of Calgary Watch Nelson Mandela High School 4 City Of Calgary Watch Canyon Meadows School 5 City Of Calgary Watch Ecole de la Rose Sauvage 6 City Of Calgary Watch John G Diefenbaker High School 7 City Of Edmonton Watch Archbishop O’Leary 8 City Of Edmonton Watch Centre High 9 City Of Edmonton Watch Ross Sheppard High School 10 City Of Edmonton Watch Highlands School 11 City Of Edmonton Watch Austin O’Brien 12 City Of Edmonton Watch Harry Ainlay School 13 City Of Edmonton Watch Queen Elizabeth School 14 City Of Edmonton Watch Louis St. Laurent 15 City Of Edmonton Watch Edmonton Islamic Academy 16 City Of Edmonton Watch M. E. LaZerte School 17 City Of Edmonton Watch Headway School Society of Alberta 18 City Of Edmonton Watch Aurora School 19 City Of St. Albert Watch Elmer S Gish School 20 Strathcona County Watch Bev Facey Community High School 21 Strathcona County Watch Lakeland Ridge School 22 Town Of Cochrane Watch RancheView School 23 City Of Airdrie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Northcott Prairie School 24 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lester B. Pearson High School 25 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Saddle Ridge School 26 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Glenmeadows School 27 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Monsignor E. L. Doyle Elementary School 28 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Peter Lougheed School 29 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Vista Heights School 30 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Monterey Park School 31 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Our Lady of the Assumption School 32 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Central Memorial High School 33 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ecole La Mosaique 34 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Rundle School 35 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Father Lacombe School 36 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Connaught School 37 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Janus Academy 38 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Francis High School 39 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chief Justice Milvain School 40 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Northmount School 41 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Holy Trinity 42 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Oscar Romero Catholic High School 43 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lillian Osborne High School 44 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) McNally School 45 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Waverley School 46 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Cardinal Collins High School Academic Centre 47 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Riverbend School 48 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Christ the King School 49 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Kirkness School 50 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Matthew

51 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Aldergrove School 52 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Brendan School 53 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Calder School 54 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Dr. Donald Massey School 55 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Bishop Savaryn 56 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) J Percy Page School 57 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Archbishop MacDonald 58 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Vladimir Elementary School 59 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Joseph 60 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Archbishop Joseph MacNeil 61 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Soraya Hafez School 62 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) AlBaqir Academy 63 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Evansdale School 64 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Jasper Place School 65 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Michael Strembitsky School 66 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Dickinsfield School 67 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Maria Goretti 68 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. John Bosco 69 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Thomas More Academy 70 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Victoria School 71 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Londonderry School 72 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Scott Robertson School 73 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Norwood School 74 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Eastglen School 75 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Rosslyn School 76 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Steinhauer School 77 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Tipaskan School 78 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Vernon Barford School 79 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Nicholas 80 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Dunluce School 81 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Teresa of Calcutta School 82 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ecole La Verendrye 83 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Francis Junior High School 84 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ecole St. Mary School 85 City Of Red Deer Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Hunting Hills High School 86 Municipal District Of Peace No. 135 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Springfield Elementary School 87 Rocky View County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Sarah Thompson School 88 Rocky View County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Khalsa School Calgary Educational Foundation 89 Strathcona County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Mills Haven Elementary School 90 Strathcona County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Salisbury Composite High School 91 Town Of Strathmore Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Trinity Christian Academy

Enhanced – Risk levels require enhanced measures to control the spread at a school or school authority level School(s) may be moved to scenario 2 (in school classes partially operating) or scenario 3 (at-home learning)

Watch – School outbreak declared with 5 or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures Province is monitoring risk and working with the school, school authority and Alberta Health Services Additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread

Open – No schools in this area have outbreaks of 5 or more cases.

Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures

Parents may have received an alert from their school Alberta Health Services may be working with local schools, but any additional measures are localized and targeted.

——————————————————————————————————————

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 108 case(s).

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 159 cases and 49 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 305 cases and drops down to 19 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 56 cases and 10 active. Smoky Lake County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures) since Oct. 15.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) moves up to a total of 18 cases and 7 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 68 cases and 6 active cases.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) removes a case for a total of 414 cases and 6 active cases.

The municipality of Jasper moves up to a total of 19 cases and 5 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 52 and 5 active.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 17 cases and 4 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) holds with a total of 8 cases and 4 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 20 cases and 3 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 93 cases and 3 active.

Lac La Biche holds with a total of 4 cases and 3 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 67 cases and 3 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 19 cases and holds with 3 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 58 and 2 active.

Birch Hills County (Eaglesham, Peoria, Tangent, Wanham, Watino, Belloy, Codesa, Heart Valley) holds with a total of 5 cases and 2 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 12 cases and 2 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 28 cases and drops to 1 active.

MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 75 cases and drops to 1 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 8 cases and 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 3 and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds with a total of 17 and 1 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) holds with a total of 4 cases and drops to 1 active.

The town of Hinton holds with a total of 8 cases and 1 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) gains its first new case since Sept 9 for a total of 13 cases and 1 active.

The city of Cold Lake gains a new case for a total of 9 and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 11 municipalities.

There are 21,775 reported cases in Alberta, and 288 deaths in Alberta (132 in Calgary Zone, 88 in Edmonton zone, 35 in North Zone, 26 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 21,775 cases, 117 are in the hospital and 11 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 18,651 cases have recovered, which holds at 87% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 2,836 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:1,525, Calgary:820, South:202, North:145, Central:132, Unknown:12.

There have been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours both in the Edmonton Zone.

—————————————————————————————————————–

Canada has 194,106 confirmed cases. There have been 9,722 deaths recorded.

There have been 163,644 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 89% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 7,958,254 confirmed cases. There are 216,917 deaths recorded and 3,197,539 recovered cases, which holds at 41%.

There are 39,186,810 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,101,692 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 26,991,927 cases recovered globally, which holds at 71%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (7,370,468), Brazil (5,169,386), Russia (1,369,386), and moving into 5th place, since Oct. 15, Argentina (949,063) moving Colombia (945,354) to 6th place. No other country has reached the 945,000 mark. Canada holds at 27th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (152,460), India (112,161), Mexico (85,285), United Kingdom (43,519). No other country has reached the 43,000 mark. Canada holds at 20th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (6,453,779), Brazil (4,526,393), US (3,197,539), Russia (1,051,780), Colombia (837,001). All other countries are below 830,000 recovered cases.

COVID-19 Update from Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health – October 16, 2020.