COVID-19 UPDATE – October 29, 2020

As of October 29, Alberta Health has confirmed 1,309 new cases in Alberta in the last 72 hours. 422=Oct 27, 410=Oct 28, 477=Oct 29.

There are 80 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

1611 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 83% of the cases.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Horizon, Fort McMurray

Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Jasper

Family gatherings, La Crete

RCMP detachment, Grande Prairie

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Walmart Supercentre, Grande Prairie

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the School Status Map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

111 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 72 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school.

45 schools are on the WATCH list.

There are 4 outbreaks reported in the North Zone and 1 school on the WATCH list.

October 29, 2020

Westlock County Watch Richard F Staples Secondary School

Municipality Of Jasper Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Jasper Junior Senior High School

City Of Grande Prairie Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Riverstone Public School

Westlock County Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Westlock Elementary School

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 142 case(s).

The city of Grande Prairie moves up to a total of 261 cases and 92 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Grande Prairie has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 344 cases and down to 36 active. The city of Fort McMurray along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo have been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 50 cases and 33 active. Lac Ste Anne County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) moves up to a total of 33 cases and 25 active. Westlock County has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 90 cases and 18 active cases. The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Cold Lake moves up to a total of 31 cases and 17 active. The city of Cold Lake has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 31 cases and 11 active. The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 has been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The municipality of Jasper holds with a total of 32 cases and drops to 9 active cases. Jasper has been removed from the WATCH list.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to a total of 63 cases and 9 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 32 cases and down to 9 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 36 cases and 8 active.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) moves up to a total of 11 cases and 7 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 71 cases and 7 active. Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo along with the city of Fort McMurray have been put on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to a total of 23 cases and 6 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 19 cases and 6 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) holds with a total of 414 cases and 6 active cases.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds with a total of 27 cases and down to 6 active. The MD of Spirit River has been removed from the WATCH list.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) moves up to a total of 17 cases and down to 5 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 23 cases and down to 4 active.

The town of Hinton moves up to a total of 12 cases and 4 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 16 cases and 3 active.

The town of Whitecourt moves up to a total of 4 and 3 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds with a total of 96 cases and down to 2 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena, Waterhole) gains a case for a total of 17 and 1 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood,Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 59 cases and 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 4 cases and 1 active.

Municipal District of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 76 and 1 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) moves up to a total of 53 cases and 1 active.

La La Biche gains a new case for a total of 5 and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 9 municipalities.

There are 27,042 reported cases in Alberta, and 318 deaths in Alberta (143 in Calgary Zone, 103 in Edmonton zone, 35 in North Zone, 29 in the South Zone, 8 in the Central Zone). Of the 27,042 cases, 130 are in the hospital and 18 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 21,803 cases have recovered, which drops to 79% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 4,921 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:2,277, Calgary:1,879, North:325, South:256, Central:162, Unknown:22.

There have been 11 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours. 2 in the South Zone, 5 in the Edmonton Zone and 4 in the Calgary Zone.

Provincial breakdowns were not available at time of posting.

Canada has 228,542 confirmed cases. There have been 10,074 deaths recorded.

There have been 191,209 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 88% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 8,834,393 confirmed cases. There are 227,045 deaths recorded and 3,554,3365 recovered cases, which holds at 41%.

There are 44,897,520 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,179,211 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 30,203,471 cases recovered globally, which holds at 69%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (8,040,203), Brazil (5,468,270), Russia (1,570,446), and France (1,327,852). No other country has reached the 1,300,000 mark. Canada holds at 30th. Ukraine has entered the top twenty with 381,664.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (158,456), India (120,527), Mexico (90,309), United Kingdom (46,045). No other country has reached the 46,000 mark. Canada holds at 21st.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (7,315,989), Brazil (4,947,777), US (3,554,336), Russia (1,179,465), Colombia (950,348). All other countries are below 950,000 recovered cases.

October 29, 2020 update by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health. Updates to the symptom list for under 18 will be made and implemented by Monday, Nov. 2.