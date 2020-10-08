COVID-19 UPDATE – October 7, 2020

As of October 7, Alberta Health has confirmed 419 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours. 276=Oct 6, 143=Oct 7.

There are 12 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

1365 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 94% of the cases.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Supportive living/home living sites

Heimstaed Seniors Lodge, La Crete

Prairie Lakes Senior Facility, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Albian, Fort Mackay

Family gatherings, La Crete

Private gathering, Bonnyville

Private gathering, Manning

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

COVID-19 school status

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the following chart. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

69 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 48 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school.

Definitions for confirmed cases in schools:

Alert (1 case)

Parents will be notified by their child’s school as soon as one confirmed case is identified within the school. This is known as an alert. These are not currently included in the map.

Outbreak (2+ cases)

An outbreak is declared when there are 2 or more confirmed cases in a school setting within a 14 day period where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school. Any school meeting this definition will be reported on the map.

Outbreak over

A school outbreak is declared over when there have been no new confirmed cases in a school for 28 days.

There are 5 outbreaks reported in the North Zone.

October 7, 2020

1 City Of Airdrie Watch Coopers Crossing School 2 City Of Calgary Watch St. Wilfrid Elementary School 3 City Of Calgary Watch Clarence Sansom School 4 City Of Calgary Watch Nelson Mandela High School 5 City Of Calgary Watch Canyon Meadows School 6 City Of Edmonton Watch Archbishop O’Leary 7 City Of Edmonton Watch Centre High 8 City Of Edmonton Watch Ross Sheppard High School 9 City Of Edmonton Watch Vimy Ridge 10 City Of Edmonton Watch Highlands School 11 City Of Edmonton Watch Austin O’Brien 12 City Of Edmonton Watch Harry Ainlay School 13 City Of Edmonton Watch Queen Elizabeth School 14 City Of Edmonton Watch Edmonton Islamic Academy 15 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lester B. Pearson High School 16 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Crescent Heights High School 17 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chris Akkerman School 18 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Saddle Ridge School 19 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Apostles of Jesus 20 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Glenmeadows School 21 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Benedict School 22 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Monsignor E. L. Doyle Elementary School 23 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Vista Heights School 24 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Monterey Park School 25 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Our Lady of the Assumption School 26 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) King George School 27 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ecole de la Rose Sauvage 28 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) John G Diefenbaker High School 29 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Northmount School 30 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Holy Trinity 31 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Parkview School 32 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Oscar Romero Catholic High School 33 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lillian Osborne High School 34 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) McNally School 35 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ecole Pere-Lacombe 36 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Waverley School 37 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Cardinal Collins High School Academic Centre 38 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Millwoods Christian School 39 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) H. E. Beriault 40 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Riverbend School 41 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Christ the King School 42 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Oliver School 43 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Kirkness School 44 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Matthew 45 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Aldergrove School 46 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Brendan School 47 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Dr. Donald Massey School 48 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Bishop Savaryn 49 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Louis St. Laurent 50 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) J Percy Page School

51 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Archbishop MacDonald 52 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Vladimir Elementary School 53 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Soraya Hafez School 54 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) AlBaqir Academy 55 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Jasper Place School 56 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Michael Strembitsky School 57 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Dickinsfield School 58 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Maria Goretti 59 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. John Bosco 60 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Thomas More Academy 61 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Norwood School 62 City Of St. Albert Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Richard S Fowler Catholic Junior High School 63 Municipal District Of Peace No. 135 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Springfield Elementary School 64 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Gabriel School 65 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Sister Mary Phillps Elementary School 66 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Holy Trinity High School 67 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Elsie Yanik Catholic School 68 Town Of Cochrane Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) RancheView School 69 Town Of Okotoks Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Foothills Composite High School

Enhanced – Risk levels require enhanced measures to control the spread at a school or school authority level School(s) may be moved to scenario 2 (in school classes partially operating) or scenario 3 (at-home learning)

Watch – School outbreak declared with 5 or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures Province is monitoring risk and working with the school, school authority and Alberta Health Services Additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread

Open – No schools in this area have outbreaks of 5 or more cases.

Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures

Parents may have received an alert from their school Alberta Health Services may be working with local schools, but any additional measures are localized and targeted.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 89 case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 287 cases and drops down to 31 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Fort McMurray, along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, have been removed from the WATCH list as of Oct. 7.

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 115 cases and to 19 active.

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) drops down to 414 cases and to 10 active cases. It was reported on Oct. 5 that there were 415 total cases , but 1 was removed Oct. 6. Mackenzie County has been removed from the WATCH list as of Oct. 6.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 48 cases and holds at 5 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 64 cases and up to 4 active cases.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) holds at 13 cases and 4 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 67 cases and down to 1 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, along with the city of Fort McMurray, were removed from the WATCH list as of Oct. 7.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds with a total of 89 cases and 2 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 26 cases and 2 active.

MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) had removed a case on Oct. 5 for a total of 73 cases, but it was added on Oct. 6 for a total of 74 cases and 1 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 12 cases and 2 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 18 cases and down to 1 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) gains a new case for a total of 5 and 1 active.

The city of Cold Lake holds with a total of 8 cases and 1 active. A case was added on Oct. 6 for a total of 9 cases, but was removed Oct. 7.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) holds with a total of 15 cases and down to 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with a total of 2 and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds with a total of 16 cases and 1 active case.

Yellowhead County (Edson, Hinton, Marlboro, Evansburg, Niton Junction, Wildwood) holds with a total of 3 and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds with a total of 18 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 19 municipalities.

There are 19,354 reported cases in Alberta, and 281 deaths in Alberta (130 in Calgary Zone, 83 in Edmonton zone, 35 in North Zone, 26 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 19,354 cases, 66 are in the hospital and 13 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 17,163 cases have recovered, which holds at 90% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,910 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:1085, Calgary:620, North:90, South:78, Central:30, Unknown:7.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 173,123 confirmed cases. There have been 9,541 deaths recorded.

There have been 145,666 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 89% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 7,475,262 confirmed cases. There are 210,232 deaths recorded and 2,999,895 recovered cases, which holds at 41%. President Donald Trump returns to the Oval Office “sympton-free”, Oct. 7, after he was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 1.

There are 36,063,675 cases worldwide. There are a total of 1,054,153 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 25,124,087 cases recovered globally, which holds at 72%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (6,757,131), Brazil (5,000,694), Russia (1,242,258), and Colombia (877,683). No other country has reached the 875,000 mark. Argentina has made a rapid climb since entering the top 20 on July 16 and is currently in 6th place with 840,915. Canada holds at 26th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (148,228), India (104,555), Mexico (82,348), United Kingdom (42,605). No other country has reached the 42,000 mark. Canada holds at 20th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (5,744,693), Brazil (4,446,981), US (2,999,895), Russia (991,277), Colombia (773,973). All other countries are below 770,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be October 9.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be October 9.

