COVID-19 UPDATE – September 10, 2020

As of September 10, Alberta Health has confirmed 113 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are 24 new cases in the North Zone over the last 24 hours.

There has been 2 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

906 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 81% of the cases.

Guidance for swimming pools and whirlpools.

Indoor and outdoor whirlpools, hot tubs, dry saunas & steam saunas are permitted to be open as per the guidelines.

COVID-19 school status map

The school outbreak map shows the current status of COVID-19 in K-12 schools across Alberta. Schools that have 2 or more confirmed cases will be identified on the map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The map may be updated up to 24 hours later.

Three outbreaks have been identified in Alberta. These cases are from community transmission outside the school rather than an infection sourced from the school. These schools are classified as OPEN.

1 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Wilfrid Elementary School 2 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Henry Wise Wood High School 3 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chinook High School Region classification



Enhanced – Risk levels require enhanced measures to control the spread at a school or school authority level School(s) may be moved to scenario 2 (in school classes partially operating) or scenario 3 (at-home learning)



Watch – School outbreak declared with 5 or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures Province is monitoring risk and working with the school, school authority and Alberta Health Services Additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread



Open – No schools in this area have outbreaks of 5 or more cases.

Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures

Parents may have received an alert from their school Alberta Health Services may be working with local schools, but any additional measures are localized and targeted.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 66 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 355 cases and moves down to 64 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 279 cases have recovered and, sadly, 2 more deaths have occurred bringing the total to 12 deaths. This now makes Mackenzie County the area in the North Zone with the highest death count.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 174 cases and moves down to 55 active. The city of Fort McMurray, along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds with a total of 78 cases and drops to 19 active. Clear Hills County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Grand Prairie holds with a total of 93 cases and moves down to 13 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 29 cases and 10 active. The County of Northern Lights is now on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) moves up to 10 cases and 7 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 20 and 6 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 11 cases and 6 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena,Waterhole) holds with 16 cases and drops to 5 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 16 cases and 5 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 6 cases and 5 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 62 cases and 4 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, along with the city of Fort McMurray, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds with a total of 12 cases and drops to 3 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves up to a total of 9 cases and 3 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) holds with a total of 46 cases and 3 active cases.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with 1 total and 1 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) holds with a total of 6 cases and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds with a total of 11 cases and 1 active.

The city of Cold Lake holds with a total to 6 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 19 municipalities.

There are 15,304 reported cases in Alberta, and 253 deaths in Alberta (120 in Calgary Zone, 68 in Edmonton zone, 33 in North Zone, 25 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 15,304 cases, 43 are in the hospital and 7 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 13,557 cases have recovered, which moves up to 90% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,594 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:596, Calgary:594, North:215, Central:44, South:37, Unknown:7.

There has been 5 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. 1 in the Edmonton Zone, 2 in the Calgary Zone, and 2 in the North Zone in Mackenzie County.

Canada has 134,924 confirmed cases. There have been 9,163 deaths recorded.

There have been 118,990 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 95% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 6,343,562 confirmed cases. There are 190,262 deaths recorded and 2,403,511 recovered cases, which holds at 39%.

There are 27,991,630 cases worldwide. There are 906,122 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 18,848,768 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 70%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (4,465,863), Brazil (4,197,889), Russia (1,042,836), and Peru (702,776). No other country has reached the 690,000 mark. Canada holds at 26th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(128,539), India (75,062), Mexico (69,049), United Kingdom (41,697). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada holds at 19th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (3,611,632), India (3,471,783), US (2,403,511), Russia (859,961) and South Africa (573,003). Colombia has reached 552,885. All other countries are below 550,000 recovered cases.

