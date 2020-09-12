COVID-19 UPDATE – September 11, 2020

As of September 11, Alberta Health has confirmed 111 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are 25 new cases in the North Zone over the last 24 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

933 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 81% of the cases.

Updates to relaunch documents:

Guidance for singing and vocal performance

Guidance for live instrumental music

Guidance for dance

COVID-19 school status map

The school outbreak map shows the current status of COVID-19 in K-12 schools across Alberta. Schools that have 2 or more confirmed cases will be identified on the map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The map may be updated up to 24 hours later.

Three outbreaks have been identified in Alberta. These cases are from community transmission outside the school rather than an infection sourced from the school. These schools are classified as OPEN.

1 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Wilfrid Elementary School 2 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Henry Wise Wood High School 3 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chinook High School Region classification



Enhanced – Risk levels require enhanced measures to control the spread at a school or school authority level School(s) may be moved to scenario 2 (in school classes partially operating) or scenario 3 (at-home learning)



Watch – School outbreak declared with 5 or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures Province is monitoring risk and working with the school, school authority and Alberta Health Services Additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread



Open – No schools in this area have outbreaks of 5 or more cases.

Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures

Parents may have received an alert from their school Alberta Health Services may be working with local schools, but any additional measures are localized and targeted.

Outbreak locations in the North Zone

Acute care facilities

Northern Lights Regional Health Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie (last reported there were 2 cases)

Long term care facilities

La Crete Continuing Care Centre, La Crete

Supportive living/home living sites

Heimstaed Seniors Lodge, La Crete

Heritage Lodge, Grande Prairie

Homesteader Lodge, Hines Creek

Rehoboth Christian Ministries Northridge Group Home, Grande Prairie

Signature Supports Services, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Albian, Fort Mackay

Deadwood religious gathering, Manning

Family gatherings, La Crete

Private gathering, Manning

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Zavisha Sawmills, Hines Creek

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 67 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 365 cases and moves up to 67 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 286 cases have recovered and a total of 12 deaths. This now makes Mackenzie County the area in the North Zone with the highest death count.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 182 cases and moves down to 54 active. The city of Fort McMurray, along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 79 cases and drops to 17 active. Clear Hills County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Grand Prairie holds with a total of 93 cases and moves down to 12 active. There is currently an outbreak at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital (last reported there were 2 cases).

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 29 cases and 10 active. The County of Northern Lights is now on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) moves up to 11 cases and 8 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 21 and 8 active.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 17 cases and 6 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 48 cases and 4 active cases.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 11 cases and moves down to 4 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves down to a total of 5 cases and 4 active. It was reported on September 10 that there were 6 total cases and 5 active, but they were removed in today’s report.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 62 cases and 4 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, along with the city of Fort McMurray, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena,Waterhole) holds with 16 cases and drops to 3 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 13 cases and 3 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 9 cases and 3 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds with a total of 12 cases and drops to 1 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with 1 total and 1 active.

The city of Cold Lake holds with a total to 6 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 20 municipalities.

There are 15,415 reported cases in Alberta, and 253 deaths in Alberta (120 in Calgary Zone, 68 in Edmonton zone, 33 in North Zone, 25 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 15,415 cases, 41 are in the hospital and 6 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 13,718 cases have recovered, which holds at 90% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,444 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:580, Calgary:560, North:213, Central:45, South:38, Unknown:8.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. A death reported on September 10 was determined not to be COVID-19 related and was removed from today’s numbers. However, a different death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Canada has 135,626 confirmed cases. There have been 9,163 deaths recorded.

There have been 119,674 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 95% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 6,381,013 confirmed cases. There are 191,353 deaths recorded and 2,403,511 recovered cases, which holds at 39%.

There are 28,297,462 cases worldwide. There are 911,904 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 19,055,531 cases recovered globally, which holds at 70%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (4,562,414), Brazil (4,238,446), Russia (1,048,257), and Peru (710,067). Colombia has reached 694,664. No other country has reached the 690,000 mark. Canada holds at 26th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(129,522), India (76,271), Mexico (69,649), United Kingdom (41,703). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada holds at 19th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (3,657,701), India (3,542,663), US (2,403,511), Russia (865,646) and South Africa (574,587). All other countries are below 570,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be September 14.

