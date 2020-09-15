COVID-19 UPDATE – September 14, 2020

As of September 14, Alberta Health has confirmed 418 new cases in Alberta in the last 72 hours. Sept 12=105, Sept 13=173, Sept 14=140.

There are 61 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

975 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 81% of the cases.

COVID-19 school status map

The school outbreak map shows the current status of COVID-19 in K-12 schools across Alberta. Schools that have 2 or more confirmed cases will be identified on the map. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The map may be updated up to 24 hours later.

Six outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 72 hours. These cases are from community transmission outside the school rather than an infection sourced from the school. These schools are classified as OPEN.

1 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Wilfrid Elementary School 2 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lester B. Pearson High School 3 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Henry Wise Wood High School 4 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Auburn Bay School 5 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ross Sheppard High School 6 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chinook High School

Enhanced – Risk levels require enhanced measures to control the spread at a school or school authority level School(s) may be moved to scenario 2 (in school classes partially operating) or scenario 3 (at-home learning)

Watch – School outbreak declared with 5 or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures Province is monitoring risk and working with the school, school authority and Alberta Health Services Additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread

Open – No schools in this area have outbreaks of 5 or more cases.

Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures

Parents may have received an alert from their school Alberta Health Services may be working with local schools, but any additional measures are localized and targeted.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 70 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 381 cases and moves down to 67 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 304 cases have recovered and a total of 12 deaths. This now makes Mackenzie County the area in the North Zone with the highest death count.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 195 cases and moves down to 51 active. The city of Fort McMurray, along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) jumps up to a total of 45 cases and 26 active. The County of Northern Lights is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves down to a total of 78 cases and drops to 15 active. A case reported on September 11 has been removed. Clear Hills County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 95 cases and moves down to 11 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 24 and 10 active. The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 is now on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 21 cases and 10 active. Smoky Lake County is now on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds at 11 cases and 8 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 49 cases and 5 active cases.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 15 cases and 5 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 11 cases and 4 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 63 cases and holds with 4 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, along with the city of Fort McMurray, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) moves up to 9 cases and 3 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) holds with a total of 5 cases and moves down to 3 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 9 cases and 3 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena,Waterhole) holds with 16 cases and drops to 2 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) moves up to 13 cases and 1 active case.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with 1 total and 1 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds with a total of 12 cases and 1 active.

The city of Cold Lake holds with a total to 6 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 18 municipalities.

There are 15,833 reported cases in Alberta, and 254 deaths in Alberta (120 in Calgary Zone, 69 in Edmonton zone, 33 in North Zone, 25 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 15,833 cases, 37 are in the hospital and 7 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 14,041 cases have recovered, which moves up to 91% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,538 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:654, Calgary:557, North:232, Central:49, South:38, Unknown:8.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours in the Edmonton Zone.

Canada has 138,010 confirmed cases. There have been 9,179 deaths recorded.

There have been 121,224 recovered cases in Canada and drops to 94% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 6,503,030 confirmed cases. There are 193,705 deaths recorded and 2,450,184 recovered cases, which holds at 39%.

There are 29,145,068 cases worldwide. There are 925,820 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 19,678,810 cases recovered globally, which holds at 70%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (4,846,427), Brazil (4,33,455), Russia (1,064,438), and Peru (729,619). Colombia has reached 716,319. No other country has reached the 725,000 mark. Canada holds at 26th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(131,625), India (79,722), Mexico (70,821), United Kingdom (41,726). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada holds at 19th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Moving to the top spot from 2nd is India (3,780,107), moving down to 2nd from 1st is Brazil (3,723,206), US (2,450,184), Russia (876,152) and moving into 5th and pushing South Africa to 6th is Colombia (599.385). All other countries are below 590,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be September 16.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

COVID-19 Update – Chief Medical Officer – September 14, 2020

More information about COVID-19 and schools.