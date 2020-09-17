COVID-19 UPDATE – September 16, 2020

As of September 16, Alberta Health has confirmed 295 new cases in Alberta in the last 48 hours. Sept 15=124, Sept 16=171.

There are 28 new cases in the North Zone over the last 48 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 48 hours.

1028 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 83% of the cases.

COVID-19 school status

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the following charts. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

Eight outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 48 hours.

There have been no outbreaks in the North Zone.

September 15, 2020

1 City Of Calgary Watch St. Wilfrid Elementary School 2 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Notre Dame High School 3 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lester B. Pearson High School 4 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Henry Wise Wood High School 5 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Auburn Bay School 6 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ross Sheppard High School 7 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chinook High School

September 16, 2020

1 City Of Calgary Watch St. Wilfrid Elementary School 2 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Notre Dame High School 3 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lester B. Pearson High School 4 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Henry Wise Wood High School 5 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Auburn Bay School 6 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Crescent Heights High School 7 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Centre High 8 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ross Sheppard High School 9 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chinook High School

Enhanced – Risk levels require enhanced measures to control the spread at a school or school authority level School(s) may be moved to scenario 2 (in school classes partially operating) or scenario 3 (at-home learning)

Watch – School outbreak declared with 5 or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures Province is monitoring risk and working with the school, school authority and Alberta Health Services Additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread

Open – No schools in this area have outbreaks of 5 or more cases.

Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures

Parents may have received an alert from their school Alberta Health Services may be working with local schools, but any additional measures are localized and targeted.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 68 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 384 cases and moves down to 60 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 203 cases and moves down to 46 active. The city of Fort McMurray, along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 51 cases and 30 active. The County of Northern Lights is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 86 cases and drops to 15 active. Clear Hills County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 23 cases and 12 active. Smoky Lake County is now on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 97 cases and moves down to 11 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 24 and drops to 6 active. The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 has been removed from the WATCH list.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds with a total of 15 cases and 5 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) holds with a total of 49 cases and down to 4 active cases.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 63 cases and 4 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, along with the city of Fort McMurray, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) holds at 9 cases and 3 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds at 11 cases and drops to 2 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 12 cases and 2 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) moves down to a total of 8 cases and 2 active. A case was removed from the total on September 15 bringing the total from 9 to 8 cases.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with 1 total and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds at 13 cases and 1 active case.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds with a total of 12 cases and 1 active.

The city of Cold Lake holds with a total to 6 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 20 municipalities.

There are 16,128 reported cases in Alberta, and 254 deaths in Alberta (120 in Calgary Zone, 69 in Edmonton zone, 33 in North Zone, 25 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 16,128 cases, 38 are in the hospital and 6 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 14,379 cases have recovered, which holds at 91% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,495 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:710, Calgary:507, North:207, South:34, Central:32, Unknown:5.

There has been 0 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 48 hours.

Canada has 139,747 confirmed cases. There have been 9,193 deaths recorded.

There have been 122,449 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 94% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 6,571,867 confirmed cases. There are 195,053 deaths recorded and 2,495,127 recovered cases, which holds at 39%.

There are 29,689,922 cases worldwide. There are 937,543 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 20,152,872 cases recovered globally, which holds at 70%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (5,020,359), Brazil (4,382,263), Russia (1,074,485), and Peru (738,020). Colombia has reached 728,590. No other country has reached the 725,000 mark. France appears to be gaining in cases as they move closer to the top 10. Canada holds at 26th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(133,119), India (82,066), Mexico (71,678), United Kingdom (41,773). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada holds at 19th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (3,942,360), Brazil (3,820,958), US (2,495,127), Russia (887,457), Colombia (607,978). All other countries are below 600,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be September 17.

