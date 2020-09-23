COVID-19 UPDATE – September 22, 2020

As of September 22, Alberta Health has confirmed 150 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are 13 new cases in the North Zone over the last 24 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

1121 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 86% of the cases.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Acute care facilities

Northern Lights Regional Health Centre

Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, Grande Prairie

Supportive living/home living sites

Del-Air Lodge, Manning

Heimstaed Seniors Lodge, La Crete

Heritage Lodge, Grande Prairie

Homesteader Lodge, Hines Creek

Rehoboth Christian Ministries Northridge Group Home, Grande Prairie

Signature Supports Services, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Albian, Fort Mackay

Earls Kitchen and Bar, Morrison St., Fort McMurray

Family gatherings, La Crete

Private gathering, Manning

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Aurora site, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Zavisha Sawmills, Hines Creek

COVID-19 school status

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the following charts. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

25 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 24 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school. This is not necessarily cases from in-school transmission. 81 schools in Alberta have 1 or more cases that attended school while infectious.

There have been three outbreaks in the North Zone.

September 22, 2020

1 City Of Calgary Watch St. Wilfrid Elementary School 2 City Of Edmonton Watch Vimy Ridge 3 City Of Edmonton Watch Highlands School 4 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Notre Dame High School 5 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lester B. Pearson High School 6 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Henry Wise Wood High School 7 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Auburn Bay School 8 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Crescent Heights High School 9 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chris Akkerman School 10 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Saddle Ridge School 11 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Apostles of Jesus 12 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Centre High 13 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ross Sheppard High School 14 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Holy Trinity 15 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Austin O’Brien 16 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Parkview School 17 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) McNally School 18 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ecole Pere-Lacombe 19 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Waverley School 20 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chinook High School 21 City Of St. Albert Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Richard S Fowler Catholic Junior High School 22 Municipal District Of Peace No. 135 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Springfield Elementary School 23 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Holy Trinity High School 24 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Gabriel School 25 Town Of Okotoks Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Foothills Composite High School

Enhanced – Risk levels require enhanced measures to control the spread at a school or school authority level School(s) may be moved to scenario 2 (in school classes partially operating) or scenario 3 (at-home learning)

Watch – School outbreak declared with 5 or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures Province is monitoring risk and working with the school, school authority and Alberta Health Services Additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread

Open – No schools in this area have outbreaks of 5 or more cases.

Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures

Parents may have received an alert from their school Alberta Health Services may be working with local schools, but any additional measures are localized and targeted.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 76 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 391 cases and moves up to 45 active cases. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Fort McMurray holds with a total of 225 cases and moves down to 43 active. The city of Fort McMurray, along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 41 cases and 25 active. Smoky Lake County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 54 cases and 25 active. The County of Northern Lights is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 57 cases and 9 active cases.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) holds with a total of 87 cases and drops down to 8 active.

The city of Grand Prairie removes a case for a total of 97 cases and moves down to 6 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) holds with a total of 10 cases and moves up to 4 active with a recovered case moving back to active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds with a total of 17 cases and 4 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 65 cases and 4 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, along with the city of Fort McMurray, are on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 15 cases and 3 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds with 15 cases and 3 active cases.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 10 cases and 3 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 25 cases and 2 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) holds with a total of 7 cases and 2 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds at 11 cases and 1 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) holds with a total of 4 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 21 municipalities.

There are 16,889 reported cases in Alberta, and 258 deaths in Alberta (122 in Calgary Zone, 70 in Edmonton zone, 34 in North Zone, 25 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 16,889 cases, 51 are in the hospital and 9 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 15,066 cases have recovered, which holds at 91% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,565 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:820, Calgary:485, North:188, South:41, Central:24, Unknown:7.

There have been 2 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours. 1 in the Edmonton Zone and 1 in the Calgary Zone.

Canada has 146,663 confirmed cases. There have been 9,234 deaths recorded.

There have been 126,904 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 92% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 6,889,086 confirmed cases. There are 200,654 deaths recorded and 2,646,959 recovered cases, which moves up to 40%.

There are 31,453,048 cases worldwide. There are 967,347 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 21,583,667 cases recovered globally, which drops down to 71%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (5,562,663), Brazil (4,558,040), Russia (1,111,157), and moving up into 5th is Colombia (770,435). Peru drops to 6th (768,895), however, the numbers did not change for Peru in the last 24 hours. No other country has reached the 760,000 mark. Canada holds at 26th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (137,272), India (88,935), Mexico (73,697), United Kingdom (41,951). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada drops to 20th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (4,497,867), Brazil (3,993,432), US (2,646,959), Russia (914,923), Colombia (640,900). All other countries are below 640,000 recovered cases.

