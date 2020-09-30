COVID-19 UPDATE – September 29, 2020

As of September 29, Alberta Health has confirmed 160 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are 14 new cases in the North Zone over the last 24 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

1270 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 91% of the cases.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Locations of outbreaks in acute care and continuing care facilities are reported publicly when there are 2 or more cases, indicating that a transmission within the facility has occurred.

Outbreaks at other facilities or in the community are reported publicly when there are 5 or more cases.

Outbreaks are declared over when 4 weeks have passed with no new cases, so not all outbreaks listed below have current transmission happening.

Supportive living/home living sites

Del-Air Lodge, Manning

Heimstaed Seniors Lodge, La Crete

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Albian, Fort Mackay

Earls Kitchen and Bar, Morrison St., Fort McMurray

Family gatherings, La Crete

Private gathering, Bonnyville

Private gathering, Manning

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Aurora site, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Zavisha Sawmills, Hines Creek

COVID-19 school status

K-12 schools across Alberta that have 2 or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be identified on the following charts. Parents and staff are notified by letter as soon as a case is identified. The charts may be updated up to 24 hours later.

47 outbreaks have been identified in Alberta in the last 24 hours. An outbreak is when there are 2 or more infectious cases in the school.

There are 6 outbreaks in the North Zone.

September 29, 2020

1 City Of Calgary Watch Canyon Meadows School 2 City Of Calgary Watch St. Wilfrid Elementary School 3 City Of Edmonton Watch Centre High 4 City Of Edmonton Watch Vimy Ridge 5 City Of Edmonton Watch Highlands School 6 City Of Edmonton Watch Austin O’Brien 7 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chris Akkerman School 8 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Notre Dame High School 9 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lester B. Pearson High School 10 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Henry Wise Wood High School 11 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Auburn Bay School 12 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Crescent Heights High School 13 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Clarence Sansom School 14 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Saddle Ridge School 15 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Nelson Mandela High School 16 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Apostles of Jesus 17 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Glenmeadows School 18 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Benedict School 19 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Vista Heights School 20 City Of Calgary Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Monterey Park School 21 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Archbishop O’Leary 22 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Northmount School 23 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ross Sheppard High School 24 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Holy Trinity 25 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Parkview School 26 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Lillian Osborne High School 27 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) McNally School 28 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Ecole Pere-Lacombe 29 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Waverley School 30 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Cardinal Collins High School Academic Centre 31 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Millwoods Christian School 32 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) H. E. Beriault 33 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Riverbend School 34 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Oliver School 35 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Harry Ainlay School 36 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Matthew 37 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Bishop Savaryn 38 City Of Edmonton Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Louis St. Laurent 39 City Of Lethbridge Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Chinook High School 40 City Of St. Albert Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Richard S Fowler Catholic Junior High School 41 Municipal District Of Opportunity No. 17 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Theresa School 42 Municipal District Of Peace No. 135 Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Springfield Elementary School 43 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Holy Trinity High School 44 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) St. Gabriel School 45 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Sister Mary Phillps Elementary School 46 Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Elsie Yanik Catholic School 47 Town Of Okotoks Open (Outbreak, 2-4 cases) Foothills Composite High School

Enhanced – Risk levels require enhanced measures to control the spread at a school or school authority level School(s) may be moved to scenario 2 (in school classes partially operating) or scenario 3 (at-home learning)

Watch – School outbreak declared with 5 or more cases where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures Province is monitoring risk and working with the school, school authority and Alberta Health Services Additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread

Open – No schools in this area have outbreaks of 5 or more cases.

Scenario 1 – school is open with near normal operations with some public health measures

Parents may have received an alert from their school Alberta Health Services may be working with local schools, but any additional measures are localized and targeted.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 80 case(s).

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 263 cases and moves 48 active. This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. The city of Fort McMurray, along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 411 cases and drops down to 18 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). A death was reported on September 25 for a total of 13 lives lost.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 43 cases and down to 10 active. Smoky Lake County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) moves up to a total of 60 cases and 11 active cases.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 14 cases and 9 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 17 cases and 4 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) moves up to a total of 67 cases and 4 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, along with the city of Fort McMurray, are on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 98 cases and moves down to 3 active.

Northern Sunrise County (Nampa, Cadotte Lake, Little Buffalo, Marie Reine, Reno,St. Isidore, Harmon Valley) removes a case for a total of 9 cases and drops down to 3 active.

The Municipal District of Greenview NO. 16 (Fox Creek, Valleyview, Little Smoky, Debolt, Ridgevalley, Crooked Creek, Sunset House) holds with 15 cases and drops down to 2 active cases.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) moves up to 12 cases and 2 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) moves up to a total of 55 cases and down to 1 active. The County of Northern Lights has been removed from the WATCH list.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 10 cases and moves down to 1 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 88cases and drops down to 1 active.

County of Barrhead No. 11 (Barrhead, Campsie, Manola, Neerlandia,Thunder Lake, Belvedere, Bloomsbury, Cam-Bar Estates, Camp Creek, Campsie Cove, Dunstable, Düsseldorf, Freedom, Gardenview, Greendale Subdivision, Highridge, Holmes Crossing, Idle Hours, Lawton, Lightning Bay, Lunnford, Mahar Subdivision, Meadowview, Mellowdale, Moonlight Bay Estates, Moose Wallow, Mosside, Mystery Lake, Naples, Park La Nonne, Roselea, Sion, Stewartfield, Summerlea, Tiger Lily, Vega) holds with a total of 4 cases and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) moves up to a total of 18 cases and down to 1 active.

the city of Cold Lake has moved up to a total of 7 cases and 1 active

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 21 municipalities.

There are 17,909 reported cases in Alberta, and 266 deaths in Alberta (125 in Calgary Zone, 74 in Edmonton zone, 35 in North Zone, 25 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 17,909 cases, 63 are in the hospital and 13 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 16,072 cases have recovered, which moves up to 92% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,571 active cases in Alberta. Edmonton:815, Calgary:574, North:120, South:40, Central:21, Unknown:1.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours in the Edmonton Zone.

Provincial breakdown was not available at posting.

Canada has 156,961 confirmed cases. There have been 9,291 deaths recorded.

There have been 133,737 recovered cases in Canada and drops to 91% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 7,129,313 confirmed cases. There are 204,598 deaths recorded and 2,794,608 recovered cases, which holds at 40%.

There are 33,489,205 cases worldwide. A total of 1,004,278 deaths were recorded worldwide today. There are 23,243,613 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 72%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (6,145,291), Brazil (4,745,464), Russia (1,162,428), and Colombia (818,203). No other country has reached the 810,000 mark. Canada holds at 26th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil (142,058), India (96,318), Mexico (76,603), United Kingdom (42,161). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada holds at 20th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: India (5,101,397), Brazil (4,227,249), US (2,794,608), Russia (948,985), Colombia (722,536). All other countries are below 720,000 recovered cases.

