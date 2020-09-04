COVID-19 UPDATE – September 3, 2020

As of September 3, Alberta Health has confirmed 408 new cases in Alberta in the last 72 hours. 164=Sept 1, 114=Sept 2, 130=Sept 3.

There are 58 new cases in the North Zone over the last 72 hours. 19=Sept 1, 19=Sept 2, 20=Sept 3.

There has been 1 death recorded in the North Zone in the last 72 hours.

778 cases have recovered in the North Zone which moves up to 82% of the cases.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 57 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 315 cases and moves up to 68 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 237 cases have recovered and, sadly, another loss was recorded for a total of 10 deaths.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 119 cases and moves up to 31 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 58 cases and moves down to 23 active. Clear Hills County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 88 cases and drops down to 18 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena,Waterhole) moves up to 11 cases from 9 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) jumped up to 8 cases from 3 and 5 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) A case was reported on April 27, but then it was removed June 8. A case was reported, again, on September 1 for a total of 1 case and 1 active. On September 3 that moved up to 2 total cases and 2 active.

The city of Cold Lake moved up to a total of 7 cases and 2 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) holds for a total of 43 cases and moves down to 2 active cases.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes)moves up to a total of 19 cases and drops down to 2 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) moves up to a total of 7 cases and 2 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) holds with a total of 6 and 2 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 9 and 2 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) gains a new case for a total of 6 and 1 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) gains a new case for a total of 61 an 1 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 12 and and 1 active.

MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 74 and 1 active case.

Lac Ste Anne County (Mayerthorpe, Onoway, Alberta Beach, Sangudo) holds for a total of 9 cases and 1 active.

Big Lakes County (High Prairie, Swan Hills, Enilda, Faust, Grouard or Grouard Mission, Joussard, Kinuso, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Peavine Métis Settlement, Driftpile First Nation, Kapawe’no, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, Big Prairie, Gilwood, Heart River, Nine Mile Point, Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie,Triangle) removes the case that was reported on August 28 to bring the total back down to 48 and no active cases.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 20 municipalities.

There are 14,310 reported cases in Alberta, and 242 deaths in Alberta (118 in Calgary Zone, 62 in Edmonton zone, 30 in North Zone, 25 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 14,310 cases, 46 are in the hospital and 9 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 12,653 cases have recovered, which holds at 90% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,415 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:639, Edmonton:527, North:174, Central:36, South:35, Unknown:4.

There have been 3 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 72 hours. 1 is in the Edmonton Zone, 1 is in the South Zone, and 1 is in the North Zone in Mackenzie County.

Canada has 130,493 confirmed cases. There have been 9,141 deaths recorded.

There have been 115,444 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 95% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 6,087,403 confirmed cases. There are 185,092 deaths recorded and 2,266,957 recovered cases, which holds at 38%.

There are 26,140,922 cases worldwide. There are 865,467 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 17,387,319 cases recovered globally, which moves up to 69%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(3,997,865), India (3,853,406), Russia(1,006,923), and Peru (657,129). No other country has reached the 650,000 mark. Canada holds at 24th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(123,780), India (67,376), Mexico (65,816), United Kingdom (41,615). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada holds at 17th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (3,393,078), India (2,970,492), US (2,266,957), Russia (824,783) and South Africa (554,887). Mexico has reached 504,541. All other countries are below 500,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be September 4.

We are your community news. southpeacenews.com . Past updates can be found under the COVID-19 tab on our website. If there is information that you would like to see, please make a comment.

For a list of resources for Albertans during the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis click here.

Update on School Re-entry with Education Minister Adriana LaGrange – September 2, 2020

COVID-19 Update – Chief Medical Officer – September 3, 2020

Announcing changes to the Guidance and Orders regarding Casino’s and Long-term care facilities.