COVID-19 UPDATE – September 4, 2020

As of September 4, Alberta Health has confirmed 164 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are 19 new cases in the North Zone over the last 24 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

800 cases have recovered in the North Zone which holds at 82% of the cases.

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 59 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 322 cases and moves down to 67 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 245 cases have recovered and a total of 10 deaths.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 126 cases and moves up to 33 active.

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 61 cases and holds at 23 active. Clear Hills County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Grand Prairie holds with a total of 88 cases and drops down to 16 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena,Waterhole) moves up to 12 cases and holds with 9 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) moves up to 9 cases and 6 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) moves up to a total of 13 and and 2 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 19 cases and and 2 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) holds for a total of 43 cases and 2 active cases.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 7 cases and 2 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) holds with a total of 6 and 2 active.

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) holds with a total of 2 cases and 2 active.

The city of Cold Lake reported 7 cases and 2 active on September 3, but they were removed today bringing the total to 6 cases and 1 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) holds with a total of 9 and moves down to 1 active.

MD of Smoky River (Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly, Guy, Jean Cote, Kathleen, Winagami) holds with a total of 74 and 1 active case.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 6 cases and 1 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 61 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 21 municipalities.

There are 14,474 reported cases in Alberta, and 242 deaths in Alberta (118 in Calgary Zone, 62 in Edmonton zone, 30 in North Zone, 25 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 14,474 cases, 47 are in the hospital and 9 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 12,799 cases have recovered, which holds at 90% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,433 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:638, Edmonton:544, North:171, Central:40, South:36, Unknown:4.

There have been 0 deaths recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours.

Provincial breakdowns were not available at time of posting.

Canada has 131,123 confirmed cases. There have been 9,141 deaths recorded.

There have been 115,926 recovered cases in Canada and holds at 95% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 6,132,074 confirmed cases. There are 186,173 deaths recorded and 2,283,454 recovered cases, which holds at 38%.

There are 26,493,914 cases worldwide. There are 872,250 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 17,615,039 cases recovered globally, which holds at 69%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, Brazil(4,091,801), India (3,936,747), Russia(1,011,987), and Peru (670,145). No other country has reached the 650,000 mark. Canada holds at 24th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(125,502), India (68,472), Mexico (66,329), United Kingdom (41,626). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada drops to 18th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (3,453,227), India (3,037,151), US (2,283,454), Russia (830,532) and South Africa (557,818). All other countries are below 550,000 recovered cases.

COVID-19 Update – Chief Medical Officer – September 4, 2020

Dr. Hinshaw cautions people celebrating the last long weekend of summer. “Don’t pass around snacks, smokes, tokes, or vapes.”