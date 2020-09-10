COVID-19 UPDATE – September 9, 2020

As of September 9, Alberta Health has confirmed 98 new cases in Alberta in the last 24 hours.

There are 18 new cases in the North Zone over the last 24 hours.

There has been 0 deaths recorded in the North Zone in the last 24 hours.

885 cases have recovered in the North Zone which has moved up to 81% of the cases.

COVID-19 school status map

The school outbreak map shows the current status of COVID-19 in K-12 schools across Alberta. Schools that have 2 or more confirmed cases will be identified on the map.

Current Outbreaks in the North Zone

Acute care facilities

Northern Lights Regional Health Centre

Long term care facilities

La Crete Continuing Care Centre, La Crete

Supportive living/home living sites

Heimstaed Seniors Lodge, La Crete

Heritage Lodge, Grande Prairie

Homesteader Lodge, Hines Creek

Rehoboth Christian Ministries Northridge Group Home, Grande Prairie

Signature Supports Services, Grande Prairie

Other facilities and settings

CNRL Albian, Fort Mackay

Deadwood religious gathering, Manning

Family gatherings, La Crete

Suncor base plant, Fort McMurray

Syncrude Mildred Lake site, Fort McMurray

Zavisha Sawmills, Hines Creek

Regions are defined by rural municipalities, city boundaries, and urban service areas; smaller regions (i.e. towns, villages, and reserves) are incorporated into the corresponding rural area. Cases without a postal code or incorrect postal codes are not included. Location information missing/invalid for: 66 case(s).

Mackenzie County (Northwest corner of Alberta:High Level, Fort Vermillion, La Crete, Rainbow Lake) moves up to 347 cases and moves down to 65 active cases. Mackenzie County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures). This makes them the area in the North Zone with the highest active cases. 272 cases have recovered and a total of 10 deaths.

The city of Fort McMurray moves up to a total of 172 cases and moves down to 62 active. The city of Fort McMurray, along with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Clear Hills County (Hines Creek, Cleardale, Worsley) moves up to a total of 78 cases and drops to 20 active. Clear Hills County is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

The city of Grand Prairie moves up to a total of 93 cases and moves up to 14 active.

The County Of Northern Lights (Manning, Deadwood, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement, Chinook Valley, Clear Hills, Hotchkiss, Keg River, Weberville, Carcajou,Twin Lakes) holds with a total of 28 cases and 9 active.

The Municipal District of Fairview No. 136 (Fairview, Bluesky, Whitelaw, Dunvegan, Erin Lodge, Friedenstal, Highland Park, Lothrop, Vanrena,Waterhole) holds with 16 cases and 6 active.

The Municipal District of Spirit River No. 133 (Spirit River, Rycroft) holds with 9 cases and 6 active.

Municipal District of Lesser Slave River No. 124 (Slave Lake, Canyon Creek, Widewater, Chisholm, Marten Beach, Smith, Wagner, Hondo, Mitsue) holds with a total of 11 cases and 6 active.

Athabasca County (Athabasca, Boyle, Mewatha Beach, Sunset Beach, Breynat, Caslan, Grassland, Meanook, Wandering River, Amber Valley, Athabasca Landing Settlement, Baptiste Lake, Coolidge, Glenshaw, Lincoln, Meadowbrook, Spruce Valley, White Gull) moves up to a total of 12 cases and 4 active.

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (Surrounding Fort McMurray but does not include it, Anzac, Conklin, Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay, Draper, Mariana Lake) holds with a total of 62 cases and moves up to 4 active. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, along with the city of Fort McMurray, is on the WATCH list (above the threshold but no additional measures).

Municipal District of Opportunity No. 17 (Calling Lake, Red Earth Creek, Sandy Lake or Pelican Mountain, Wabasca (also known as Wabasca-Desmarais), Calling River, Chipewyan Lake, Peerless Lake, Trout Lake) moves up to a total of 5 cases and 4 active.

The Municipal District of Peace NO. 135 (Peace River, Grimshaw, Berwyn, Brownvale) holds with a total of 16 and drops to 3 active.

The County of Grande Prairie No. 1 (Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, Wembley, Hythe, Bezanson, Clairmont, La Glace, Teepee Creek, Horse Lakes Indian reserve 152B, Kleskun Hill, Lake Saskatoon, Pipestone Creek, Richmond Hill Estates, Sandy Ridge Estates, Valhalla, Webster) holds with a total of 46 cases and 3 active cases.

Smoky Lake County (Smoky Lake, Vilna, Waskatenau, Bellis, Edwand, Spedden, Warspite, Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Kikino Métis Settlement, Anning, Birchland Resort, Bonnie Lake Resort, Cache Lake, Cossack, Downing, Hamlin, Lobstick Settlement, Mons Lake, North Kotzman, Parkview Beach, Sprucefield, Two Lakes, Victoria Settlement (also Fort Victoria), Wahstao, Wasel, Whiteman Beach) moves up to 13 cases and 2 active.

Saddle Hills County (Woking, Bay Tree, Blueberry Mountain, Braeburn, Dunvegan Settlement, Gordondale, Poplar Ridge,Silver Valley, Whitbur) holds with 1 total and 1 active.

Westlock County (Westlock, Clyde, Larkspur, Busby, Dapp, Fawcett, Jarvie, Pibroch, Vimy, Analta, Anton Lake, Eastburg, Fawn Lake, Halfway Lake, Pembina Heights, Regal Park, Shoal Creek, Waugh) holds with a total of 6 cases and 1 active.

County of St. Paul No. 19 (Elk Point, St. Paul, Horseshoe Bay, Ashmont, Heinsburg, Lottie Lake, St. Edouard, St. Vincent, Abilene, Angle Lake, Bayview Beach, Boyne Lake, Clarksville, Ferguson Flats, Frog Lake, Glen On The Lake, Lac Canard, McLeod Beach, Northern Valley, Owlseye Lake, Primrose, St. Paul Beach, Sunset Beach) holds with a total of 7 cases and 1 active.

The Municipal District of Bonnyville NO. 87 (Bonnyville, Cherry Grove, Fort Kent, Iron River, La Corey, Therien, Elizabeth Metis Settlement, Fishing Lake Metis Settlement, Indian reserve:Cold Lake 149) holds with a total of 11 cases and 1 active.

The city of Cold Lake holds with a total to 6 cases and 1 active.

Out of 38 municipalities that comprise the North Zone there are no active cases in 19 municipalities.

There are 15,191 reported cases in Alberta, and 248 deaths in Alberta (118 in Calgary Zone, 67 in Edmonton zone, 31 in North Zone, 25 in the South Zone, 7 in the Central Zone). Of the 15,191 cases, 45 are in the hospital and 7 are in ICU (Intensive Care). 13,358 cases have recovered, which moves up to 89% of the cases in Alberta.

There are 1,585 active cases in Alberta. Calgary:655, Edmonton:613, North:214, Central:48, South:45, Unknown:10.

There has been 1 death recorded for Alberta in the last 24 hours in the Edmonton Zone.

Canada has 134,294 confirmed cases. There have been 9,155 deaths recorded.

There have been 118,271 recovered cases in Canada and moves up to 95% of the national population of cases.

The USA has 6,310,663 confirmed cases. There are 189,147 deaths recorded and 2,359,111 recovered cases, which moves up to 39%.

There are 27,695,130 cases worldwide. There are 900,079 deaths recorded worldwide. There are 18,606,083 cases recovered globally, which holds at 69%.

The top 5 highest ranked country of reported cases are (From highest to lowest): USA, India (4,370,128), Brazil (4,162,073), Russia (1,037,526), and Peru (696,190). No other country has reached the 690,000 mark. Canada holds at 26th.

The highest death toll, after the US, Brazil(127,464), India (73,890), Mexico (68,484), United Kingdom (41,683). No other country has reached the 40,000 mark. Canada holds at 19th.

The top 5 highest countries in the world with recovered cases, from highest to lowest: Brazil (3,572,421), India (3,398,844), US (2,359,111), Russia (854,069) and South Africa (569,935). All other countries are below 550,000 recovered cases.

Check Daily for more information on COVID-19 and local news. The next update will be September 10.

