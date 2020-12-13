COVID case confirmed at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School

Editor’s note: The following letter was sent to the parents and guardians of High Prairie St. Andrew’s School Sunday, Dec. 13:

We were notified today that one confirmed case of COVID-19 was at our school while contagious.

St. Andrew’s administration immediately started the contact tracing process and have personally contacted all families and staff who are close contacts of the positive individual and recommended that they isolate their child[ren] and get them tested for COVID-19. If your family did not receive a phone call, your child[ren] are not required to isolate.

Out of respect for the individual, and in accordance with Alberta Health Services guidelines, no further information will be shared about these cases.

We remind families to monitor for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 using the Alberta Health Screening Questionnaire. Please remember to complete the checklist each day prior to attending school.

If you or a member of your family has any of the symptoms of illness listed, please fill out the online Alberta Health Services COVID-19 self-assessment or call Health Link at 811.

We encourage all parents and guardians of students who test positive to report their test results to our school as soon as possible by [email protected] That e-mail address is monitored on a regular basis, including evenings and weekends, and all e-mails will remain confidential.

The health and safety of our staff, students and community remains our first priority. We know this news can be distressing for families and supports are available. Please be assured we will work closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure we follow their ongoing recommendations.

We will continue to provide additional information to parents and guardians as it is available.

Supt. Betty Turpin,

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division,

And

Marc Lamoureux,

Principal,

High Prairie St. Andrew’s School.