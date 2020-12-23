COVID case reported at Kapawe’no

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A case of COVID-19 has been reported at Kapawe’no First Nation on Dec. 22. Chief Sydney Halcrow was quick to issue a notice to band members on Kapaweno’s website. Following is that statement:

Please be advised that as of today, we were advised that a resident on Kapawe’no First Nation has tested positive for COVID-19. Due to Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Laws we cannot name the individual who tested positive. All we can confirm is that this individual is in fact a resident of the Nation. The individual who has tested positive is currently under isolation.

We have started the process for next steps which are as follows for contact tracing and testing.

1. A Registered Nurse will be in contact with anyone that has been in close contact with the COVID positive individual.

2. We have two Registered Nurses who will be in the Health Centre tomorrow morning, December 23, from the time of 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Testing priority will be for those Kapawe’no residents who have been individually contacted by the Contact Tracing Registered Nurse that testing is required. You will have received a call directly to notify you if you were named as a close contact.

3. At this time, they may be able to accommodate testing for Kapawe’no residents who are currently experiencing symptoms of COVID. They will not do testing if you are NOT experiencing symptoms or if you were not contacted by the Contact Tracing Nurse. As stated, priority is close contact cases.

We must remind residents that one of the biggest safety measures that you can do to prevent the spread of the virus is to limit your household to those who reside within your home. We also need to remind everyone that only those who already reside within the Nation are allowed entry on to the Nation as per security protocol.

Please remain calm and continue to follow safety measures for you household as much as possible. We will keep Kapawe’no Nation Members updated on any further developments that require your attention.

In the meantime, if you have any further questions, please feel free to contact Dolores Flett, Health Director, at [780] 523-0172.

– Chief Sydney Halcrow