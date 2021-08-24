COVID cases up – masks mandatory in High Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Face masks are now mandatory again in High Prairie in indoor public places as the number of COVID-19 cases grows.



Under a Town of High Prairie bylaw originally adopted Nov. 20, 2020, masks are required in public indoor places as the number of cases reaches 15 in the region.



The number of COVID-19 cases in the Big Lakes County region rose to 15 on Aug. 17 reported by Alberta Health Services.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk says the bylaw is a way to help prevent the risk and spread of the virus.



“We want to keep people as safe as possible and encourage people to wear masks, particularly as cases rise,” Panasiuk says.



“We do know our vaccination rates aren’t high in the High Prairie area.”



All persons shall wear a face covering at all times while in an indoor, enclosed or substantially enclosed public place or in any public transportation vehicle, the bylaw states.



The bylaw does not apply to persons under nine years of age and those who are unable to place, use or remove face coverings without assistance.



Childcare facilities, schools and other educational facilities are exempt from the bylaw. Businesses are encouraged to post the mask bylaw signs that can be downloaded from the town website.



On Dec. 8, 2020, an amendment to the bylaw requires the bylaw to be in effect unless the numbers go below 15 cases for 15 consecutive days.



Council chose to keep the bylaw in effect at its regular meeting July 27.