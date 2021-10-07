COVID exemption program shunned

The Town of High Prairie will not be taking part in the COVID Provincial Restrictions Exemption Program at its recreation facilities.

It means attendance at the arena and indoor pool is restricted to 30 per cent of fire code capacity for the immediate future.

The Alberta government allows higher attendance but only if council chooses to implement the exemption program, but they declined to do so after a spirited and lengthy debate at their Sept. 28 meeting.

“I think we should implement it,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk.

The exemption program would allow higher attendance at facilities if the users provided proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID within 72 hours.

The Joint Recreation Committee, comprised of the Town and Big Lakes County, recently recommended to approve the restrictions program.

Councillor Michael Long also wanted the program to limit COVID infections.

“If we take too long. . .we have to get in front of it, not behind it.”

Long also responded to a comment from Recreation Supt. Ramona Rollins on the High Prairie Red Wings saying a move was possible.

Owner Kevin Hopfner said in an interview after the meeting if there were no fans to generate revenue he had an option to move the team to B.C. although High Prarie has been good to the team.

“If the Red Wings think they’re going to get it easier in British Columbia than Alberta, good luck!” said Long.

CAO Rod Risling told council the longer the pandemic rages, the more pressure it puts on Alberta’s healthcare system. He suggested the exemption program would “alleviate pressures” by helping to drop COVID infection rates.

Risling added in his report the exemption program is being implemented at Grande Prairie, St. Albert, Lethbridge, Leduc, Strathcona County, Calgary, Red Deer, Edmonton, Strathmore, Canmore and Peace River.

Councillor Judy Stenhouse strongly opposed the program.

“Let’s put this in and separate the community even more,” she said, referring to differing opinions on whether or not to get vaccinated, plus whether or not to wear a face mask.

Rollins added pool staff were already being “harassed and bullied” and that implementing the program and asking for vaccination records would only make the problem worse.

Meanwhile, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney pleaded with Albertans earlier in the day to get vaccinated. He made special mention of the north where vaccination rates are lowest.

Rollins added pool staff were already being “harassed and bullied” and that implementing the program and asking for vaccination records would only make the problem worse.

Meanwhile, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney pleaded with Albertans earlier in the day to get vaccinated. He made special mention of the north where vaccination rates are lowest.

Rollins added the High Prairie Gymnastics Club also did not want the program but High Prairie Minor Hockey said they would “go along with it.”

Councillor Brian Gilroy suggested alternate days: vaccinated people would use the pool one day and non-vaccinated residents the next. The idea was not discussed further.

Stenhouse continued to argue how divisive the exemption program could be.

“Why only the recreation department? Why not all Town facilities?” she asked.

“We certainly could,” replied Panasiuk. “We started with these [pool and arenas] because they’d have the most impact.”

“Vaccination gets you in the door or get the test,” replied CAO Rod Risling.

Councillor Donna Deynaka felt there was no choice given the rising cases and reports earlier in the day that the North Zone’s hospitals were at 100 per cent capacity.

“We have to be conscious of those numbers,” she said.

“It’s the only way to go. It’s not fun. I was hoping it wouldn’t come to that,” she added.

Voting in favour of the program were Deynaka, Long and Panasiuk while Gilroy, Councillor Arlen Quartly and Stenhouse opposed. The tie vote defeated the motion to implement the program.

Council also discussed the matter for just under one hour at a special meeting Sept. 21. The motion approved at the meeting directed administration to look at implementing the program.