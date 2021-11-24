COVID puts Falher curling on ice again

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Falher Curling Club has put its season on ice for the second successive year as the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions continue.

Falher town council was informed in a letter from the club at its regular meeting Nov. 10.

“The curling club has decided not to have a curling season,” Mayor Donna Buchinski said.

As a result, council also cancelled the lease agreement the club has with the curling rink and upstairs lounge bar area in the Falher Regional Recreation Complex.

“We’re accepting that they are cancelling the season, so we will terminate the agreement,” Buchinski said, noting the lease extends into the 2022-23 winter season.

“Because they informed us, it should be cancelled. Otherwise they should be paying.”

Provincial COVID restrictions led the curling club to cancel the season that starts in January.

The club also called off the 2020-21 season last January. During that time, indoor arenas had been closed since early December by provincial health orders.