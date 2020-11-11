COVID puts freeze on HP Light-Up

SPN Staff

The Christmas lights will still shine brightly in the High Prairie Civic Square this holiday season, but almost all other events usually held during Light-Up are cancelled.



“None of our members are happy we have had to cancel many events, but the pandemic is a reality we must consider,” says High Prairie Community Beautification chair Chris Clegg.



“The main thing, however, is that the Christmas lights will still be on full display to cheer everyone up during a long, dark winter.”



Town staff is putting up the Christmas lights, thanks to $3,000 provided by Beautification for new lights, if needed.



All events are cancelled except the “flipping of the switch” and a scaled down Santa Claus Parade.



“Santa will turn on the lights at 7 p.m. for anyone wanting to attend to get a first look,” says Clegg.



But there will be no running off to the fire hall afterwards to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus due to the pandemic. Childrens’ games, the chamber lunch of hotdogs and hot chocolate, the outdoor hockey game, and chili cookoff are all cancelled.



Beautification is taking a page out of town council’s book and having a parade similar to the Easter Parade. Santa will flip the switch, then go to E.W. Pratt High School where anyone who wants can enter a float and join the parade. The parade will wind its way through residential areas of town.



“We hope to publish a parade route so people will know approximately what time Santa will drive by,” says Clegg.



“This avoids the large gathering downtown for the parade and reduces the risk of COVID spreading.”



Parade participants are asked to respect social distancing to help keep people safe.



Any questions can please be directed to Clegg at [780] 523-7404 or by e-mail to [email protected]