COVID victim visited PRJH; school delayed

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Students at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie did not have to return to classes as first scheduled Monday, Aug. 31.



High Prairie School Division posted on its website Aug. 30 they were informed by Alberta Health Services [AHS] that an individual who was recently in PRJH had tested positive for COVID-19.



“We are taking precautionary measures,



under the direction of AHS,” reads HPSD’s statement.



“In response to the disclosure, we are delaying all student re-entry at Prairie River Junior High tomorrow.



“We will stay in contact with parents as we learn more from AHS,” HPSD says.