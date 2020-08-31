COVID victim visited PRJH; school delayed

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Students at Prairie River Junior High School do not have to return to classes tomorrow [Monday, Aug. 31].

High Prairie School Division posted on its website Aug. 30 that they been informed by Alberta Health Services [AHS] that an individual who was recently in PRJH has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are taking precautionary measures, under the direction of AHS,” reads HPSD’s statement.

“In response to the disclosure, we are delaying all student re-entry at Prairie River Junior High tomorrow.

“We will stay in contact with parents as we learn more from AHS,” HPSD says.