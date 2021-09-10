Cox first to file

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie woman is the first to file nomination papers to serve on the six-member Holy Family Catholic Regional Division board of trustees.



As of Sept. 1, Leanne Christy Cox was the lone person to file in Ward 1 – High Prairie.



No one has filed in Ward 2 – McLennan, Ward 3 – Valleyview, Ward 4 Sub 1 Manning/Fort Vermilion, Ward 4 Sub 2 – Grimshaw, and Ward 4 Sub 3 Peace River/Nampa.



Nominations are being accepted until noon Sept. 20.



The election, if needed, is Oct. 18.