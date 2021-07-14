Cox, Krystal win top awards at 4H Show and Sale

Coyote Acres 4-H Club at High Prairie held its Achievement Day Show & Sale May 29 for its Beef and Sheep projects. Buyers, sponsors, and parent volunteers helped make the day a success. Beef buyers came forth to support the club by paying $3.20/lb to $7.05/lb which made the club very happy. Lamb prices were also very good, having an average of $575/head. The High Prairie Elks donated the use of the Rodeo Grounds.
Coyote Acres 4-H Club Awards
Buckle Awards
Award Sponsor Winner
Grand Champion Market Steer Homestead Seeds Carley Cox
Supreme Female [Beef] JoAnn and Jim Clarke Kolten Krystal
Grand Champion Lamb MNP Konnor Kyrstal
Supreme Female Sheep Martin Deerline Konnor Krystal
Other Awards
Award Sponsor Winner
Reserve Champion Market Steer Blackhurst Ranch Ltd. Gillian Blackhurst
Market Steer – Third – – – – – Konnor Krystal
Market Steer – Fourth – – – – – Kolten Krystal
Reserve Champion Market Lamb LS Watershed Council Elly Beamish
Reserve Champion Market Lamb – – – – – Gillian Blackhurst
Reserve Champion Market Lamb – – – – – Kolten Krystal
Reserve Champion Female [Beef] K. Krystal Welding Konnor Krystal
Reserve Champion Female [Sheep] 7T Bar Ltd. Kolten Krystal
Beef Show Awards
Category Sponsor Winner
Junior Showmanship Doug & Linda Meneice Kolten Krystal
Junior Showmanship – – – – – Gillian Blackhurst
Senior Showmanship Blackhurst Ranch Ltd. Natalie Stewart
Senior Showmanship – – – – – Elly Beamish
Junior Grooming K. Krystal Welding Carley Cox
Junior Grooming – – – – – Konnor Krystal
Senior Grooming Kevin & Ashley Meneice Natalie Stewart
Senior Grooming – – – – – Elly Beamish
Rate of Gain L&H Cattle Co. Carley Cox
Champion Heifer Bar GR Gelbvieh Konnor Krystal
Cow/Calf Pair Bar GR Gelbvieh Kolten Krystal
Lamb Show Awards
Category Sponsor Winner
Junior Showmanship Doug and Linda Meneice Konnor Krystal
Junior Showmanship – – – – – Gillian Blackhurst
Senior Showmanship Blackhurst Ranch Ltd. Elly Beamish
Junior Grooming R.Green & L.Meneice Konnor Krystal
Junior Grooming – – – – – Gillian Blackhurst
Senior Grooming Jess Verstappen Livestock Elly Beamish
Rate of Gain Barb Turcotte Konnor Krystal
Champion Ewe Lamb K. Krystal Welding Konnor Krystal
Ewe With Lambs at Foot Co-operators [Falher] Konnor Krystal
[All feed donated by High Prairie Seed Plant]