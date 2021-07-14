Cox, Krystal win top awards at 4H Show and Sale

Coyote Acres 4-H Club members gathered for a group photo at the show and sale. Social distancing was respected.

Coyote Acres 4-H Club at High Prairie held its Achievement Day Show & Sale May 29 for its Beef and Sheep projects. Buyers, sponsors, and parent volunteers helped make the day a success. Beef buyers came forth to support the club by paying $3.20/lb to $7.05/lb which made the club very happy. Lamb prices were also very good, having an average of $575/head. The High Prairie Elks donated the use of the Rodeo Grounds.

Coyote Acres 4-H Club Awards

Buckle Awards

Award Sponsor Winner

Grand Champion Market Steer Homestead Seeds Carley Cox

Supreme Female [Beef] JoAnn and Jim Clarke Kolten Krystal

Grand Champion Lamb MNP Konnor Kyrstal

Supreme Female Sheep Martin Deerline Konnor Krystal

Other Awards

Award Sponsor Winner

Reserve Champion Market Steer Blackhurst Ranch Ltd. Gillian Blackhurst

Market Steer – Third – – – – – Konnor Krystal

Market Steer – Fourth – – – – – Kolten Krystal

Reserve Champion Market Lamb LS Watershed Council Elly Beamish

Reserve Champion Market Lamb – – – – – Gillian Blackhurst

Reserve Champion Market Lamb – – – – – Kolten Krystal

Reserve Champion Female [Beef] K. Krystal Welding Konnor Krystal

Reserve Champion Female [Sheep] 7T Bar Ltd. Kolten Krystal

Beef Show Awards

Category Sponsor Winner

Junior Showmanship Doug & Linda Meneice Kolten Krystal

Junior Showmanship – – – – – Gillian Blackhurst

Senior Showmanship Blackhurst Ranch Ltd. Natalie Stewart

Senior Showmanship – – – – – Elly Beamish

Junior Grooming K. Krystal Welding Carley Cox

Junior Grooming – – – – – Konnor Krystal

Senior Grooming Kevin & Ashley Meneice Natalie Stewart

Senior Grooming – – – – – Elly Beamish



Rate of Gain L&H Cattle Co. Carley Cox



Champion Heifer Bar GR Gelbvieh Konnor Krystal



Cow/Calf Pair Bar GR Gelbvieh Kolten Krystal

Lamb Show Awards

Category Sponsor Winner

Junior Showmanship Doug and Linda Meneice Konnor Krystal

Junior Showmanship – – – – – Gillian Blackhurst

Senior Showmanship Blackhurst Ranch Ltd. Elly Beamish

Junior Grooming R.Green & L.Meneice Konnor Krystal

Junior Grooming – – – – – Gillian Blackhurst

Senior Grooming Jess Verstappen Livestock Elly Beamish



Rate of Gain Barb Turcotte Konnor Krystal



Champion Ewe Lamb K. Krystal Welding Konnor Krystal



Ewe With Lambs at Foot Co-operators [Falher] Konnor Krystal



[All feed donated by High Prairie Seed Plant]