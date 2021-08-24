Cox running for Big Lakes council

Ken Cox

SPN Staff

Ken Cox is running for Big Lakes County council in the Heart River – Salt Prairie ward in the local government elections Oct. 18.



He presents his platform as follows.



I hope to be part of a new direction building a future for Big Lakes.



As a business owner, I have a particular stake and understanding of the community that I can offer.



Influences and decisions being made at other levels of government are making it increasingly difficult for Big Lakes to maintain a control on low taxes and provide a business environment that is open and easy to operate under.



Big Lakes could be a zone of opportunity with its vast array of resources and industrious people and, as a councillor, I would encourage a community without burdensome regulations and ever-increasing tax levels.



A vibrant business environment fosters vibrant communities with services and amenities for its people.



I have been a builder my entire professional career.



As a business owner with numerous employees a project manager of large projects across the province, a husband and father to two children that were raised in this area, I bring not only my personal interest in my community but the experience and knowledge to build a stable, safe and prosperous community.



In preparation to making this commitment, I reached out to officials in other communities to explore and discuss purposeful planning and building strategies used to encourage business to take root, prosper and serve the needs of their community.



I can bring these ideas to the table in the county for our benefit.



I am an advocate for limited and responsible government and will not be lead astray by pet projects, costly services and onerous regulations that hurt business and require higher taxes from already overtaxed citizens.



I understand current frustrations arising from downloading of provincial and federal programs as well as the restrictive/expensive regulations accompanying them.



Our municipal government is expected to fund these programs and enact the ever-expanding regulations with our local taxpayers paying the bill.



Big Lakes County needs to maintain its independence in funding and making decisions for what is best for the local community.



I need your support to push back on this overreach, stop the tax increases and limit government regulation.