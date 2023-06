Coyote Acres 4-H Club from High Prairie held its Achievement Day Show and Sale May 26 for its Beef Projects. Below are the major award winners. Please see the June 7 edition of South Peace News for all show and sale winners. Photos supplied courtesy of Coyote Acres 4-H Club.

Gillian Blackhurst is shown with the Grand Champion Market Steer with judge Jesse Emery of the Camp Creek area.

Montana Fogle is shown with the Grand Champion Heifer with judge Jesse Emery of the Camp Creek area.

Payton Herben is shown with the Reserve Champion Market Steer with judge Jesse Emery of the Camp Creek area.