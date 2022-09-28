Crackdown on litterbugs promised by NS council

Emily Plihal

South Peace News

Northern Sunrise County recently discussed the issue of illegal dumping of garbage on public and county lands.

Although the county has a Public Spaces Bylaw and an Unsightly Premises Bylaw, they only pertain to parks and walking trails or private land, respectively. The bylaws do not extend to government owned land.

“There is a systemic concern that continues to be an issue for our municipality as well as others,” says Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba.

“People load up fridges, stoves, dishwashers, and other such items, as well as household refuse and drop them wherever they feel like. Often it is over the bank of a hill which makes retrieval costly and possibly unsafe to do,” she adds.

Kolebaba notes there is a landfill and transfer stations that people can access.

Administration consulted with other municipalities, with a general consensus being that it would be more prudent to send a violation ticket to those responsible if they can find physical evidence of who the garbage belongs to.

“Dumping illegally is disrespectful to all who are affected by this, as well as the environment,” says Kolebaba.

“The county will issue a violation ticket as per the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act if we are able to determine who the refuse belongs to,” she adds.