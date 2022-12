Many shoppers picked up plenty of bargains at the High Prairie Light-Up Market at the Legion Hall on Nov. 25, hosted by Marigold Enterprises. About 25 vendors promoted and sold their products. Marigold Christmas Markets at the Legion are also scheduled for Dec. 7 from 12:30-5:30 p.m., Dec. 16 from 4-9 p.m. and Dec. 21 from 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Colourful Christmas crafts and critters were on sale by R.E.B.L. Art. Left-right, are Brenda Sandford, of Salt Prairie, and her daughter Donna Sandford.

Angela Gauchier, left, and her daughter, KayLee Gauchier, both of Peavine, show their Indigenous products in their business Northern Spirit Creations.

Pearl Fenn, of Canyon Creek, promotes Christmas decorations made by Eccentric Designs by J.L. Fenn, her daughter, of Slave Lake.