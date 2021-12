Plenty of shoppers browsed and bought at the High Prairie Light-Up Market at the Legion Hall hosted by Marigold Enterprises as part of High Prairie Light-Up. About 20 vendors were featured. Other markets occur from 1-6 p.m. Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, and Dec. 17 from 4-9 p.m., also at the Legion Hall.

Byron Carson, of High Prairie, sells some of his intricate woodworking at the High Prairie Light-Up Market.

Jenny Laderoute, of Gift Lake, shows some of the wreaths she created in her business Metis Esquaos Upcycle Design at the High Prairie Light-Up Market.

Trucks and other vehicles made of wood by Tammy Johansson, of High Prairie, were on sale at the High Prairie Light-Up Market. She sells the items in her business Wood ‘n’ Crafts.

Cozy by Holley-Shae owner and artist Holley-Shae Donahue, of High Prairie, sells toques, ear warmers, scrunchies and other warm and soft winter items at the High Prairie Light-Up Market.

Handcrafted baby items by Oh Sew Bright Baby Boutique were on sale at the High Prairie Light-Up Market. Left-right, are Seth Gouw and boutique owner and artist Karie-Anne Lepine, of High Prairie.