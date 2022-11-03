Crash closes bridge at Peace River

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A crash resulted in a serious injury and disruption of traffic on the Peace River bridge Oct. 30.

Cpl. Curtis Peters says the crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. and involved two pickup trucks.

“One of the vehicle’s drivers has sustained serious injures as a result of the collision,” says Peters.

“The two occupants of the second vehicle sustained minor injures,” he adds.

A collision analyst was dispatched to the scene. During the investigation, traffic was diverted from the bridge causing significant delays. On the west side of the bridge, traffic was diverted at Shaftesbury Trail, on the east side, traffic was diverted at the exit to downtown Peace River.

Motorist needing to cross the river were asked to use the bridge on Highway 986 north of Peace River.

Shortly after, traffic was allowed pass using one lane. The site was cleared a few hours later.