CRC plans additional services, but they need financial help

Naal Sharkawi, executive director of the Children’s Resource Council and the Northern Lights Family Resource Network based in High Prairie. Both organizations serve the High Prairie and Big Lakes County region, the Falher-McLennan region, east to Slave Lake, the Wabasca-Desmarais region and Indigenous communities.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will consider funding a regional children’s services organization based in High Prairie that plans additional services to better serve the community.

Children’s Resource Council executive director Naal Sharkawi promoted the programs and services and explained funding struggles to Big Lakes council at its regular meeting Jan. 10.

“We are not looking for funding for one time, but recurring funding from Big Lakes,” Sharkawi said.

He told council the CRC receives core funding from the provincial and federal government, which is designated for programming only.

Funding hasn’t increased for several years while costs and expenses rise, he noted.

Specifically, he noted federal funding hasn’t increased in six years.

“It’s just difficult finding that operating grant,” said Sharkawi, who has served executive director since July 5, 2022.

“We have access to so many grants, but they are mostly program-based.”

The CRC also serves as the hub for the Northern Lights Family Resource Network, which also encompasses the Falher-McLennan region, Slave Lake and the Wabasca-Desmarais region.

He told council the CRC is trying to increase its services and outreach in the community.

“We want to do more community events,” he said.

He added the CRC is requesting funding for a planned street fair, food for events, utilities and phone and Internet services.

Several councillors expressed support for funding the CRC.

“We should help them out somehow,” Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard said.

Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin suggested council lobby government for more funding for the CRC.

“Sounds like we need to do more advocating on your behalf,” Mifflin said.

North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk asked Sharkawi if the CRC has approached other municipalities in the service area for funding, including the Town of High Prairie.

Sharkawi replied the CRC doesn’t qualify for town grants.

“We have spoken to High Prairie, but their grants are not tailored for us,” Sharkawi said.

He noted he has also reached out to the M.D. of Smoky River based in Falher and to Slave Lake, but with no positive response.

The CRC does receive funding every few years from working at a casino.

“We do work a casino every three years,” Sharkawi said.

He says the CRC works with other similar organizations such as the Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services.

“We have been establishing a closer relationship with Big Lakes FCSS,” Sharakwi said.

Big Lakes council plans to discuss the funding request at a regular council meeting in February.