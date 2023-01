Who would have thought you could make art out of fish scales, dots and linoleum? Fact is, an artist can make an attractive piece out of just about anything. All they need is imagination. High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School students have a real gift for making something out of next-to-nothing. Some believe this can be referred to as “creativity.” The class is instructed by Rhonda Lund.

Grade 11, Art 20 student Ally Shaw used felt markers and the word “heart” to create her idea of graffiti. Grade 10, Photography student James LaPlante has us going every which way but loose using computer graphics. Haley Billings exemplifies how advanced a Grade 10, Art 10 student can be in her watercolour landscape. Grade 12, Art 30 student Natalie Pratt created a lino print seemingly on the wings of an angel. Grade 10, Photography student Ingrid Mearon entertains us with her computer graphic skills. Grade 12, Art 10 student Mya Dwernychuk etched in lino and used the engraving to print four copies of her delightful image. Grade 10, Art 10 student Keira Laughlin learned from visiting artist Pearl Sandor, how to create art using fish scales. Grade 12, Art 10 student Brandy Houle, with the instruction of visiting artist Corine Goulet, created this Metis bead painting using acrylic paint.