‘Creative energy never ceases’

Kalen Okimaw proves that an Art 30 student in Grade 12 can pull off a pro level art work in his independent portrait study.
Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School are improving their skills. Students continued to finish up projects while reviewing and preparing for assessment week and the second semester, art teacher Rhonda Lund says. “The semester was ending but their creative energy never ceased.” E.W. Pratt students have published their art in the COVID-19 pandemic since last May.
Keira Allan, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, creates a cartoon water colour, portrait that has a convincing personality. Love those glasses! Keira Allan proves that an Art 20 student in Grade 11 is just what is needed to add a twist, using mixed media to what would have otherwise been, an ordinary mushroom. If famous Pop artist, Andy Warhol, could see Theron Mindel’s Art 30 marker study of his art, he would be deeply impressed by this Grade 11 student’s efforts. Taylor Oliver-Guerin, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, decided to limit her study of Pointalism to black and white. Her pen-and-ink image blossoms with colours anyways. Bjork Vink-Halldorson, an Art 20 student in Grade 12, used a Pointalism technique and a black marker to simply create and expansive landscape. Bjork Vink-Halldorson, Art 20 student in Grade 12, waved her magic paintbrush to give us a blast of summer sunflowers with an Impressionist, water colour technique. Keira Allan, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, studied Alex Janvier’s style and reinterpreted it in her enlightening water colour style. Gracie Anderson, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, wants us to share a piece of her mind in this surreal pencil drawing.