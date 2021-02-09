‘Creative energy never ceases’

Kalen Okimaw proves that an Art 30 student in Grade 12 can pull off a pro level art work in his independent portrait study.

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School are improving their skills. Students continued to finish up projects while reviewing and preparing for assessment week and the second semester, art teacher Rhonda Lund says. “The semester was ending but their creative energy never ceased.” E.W. Pratt students have published their art in the COVID-19 pandemic since last May.