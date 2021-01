Jane Tanner, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, recreates Alex Janvier’s idea of a Sunrise, Sunset almost beyond recognition because she’s pushed her vision to do so in a pencil crayon image.

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School showcase their skills. Pratt students returned to school Jan. 11 after a COVID-19 lockdown. “Clearly, they didn’t require extra time to warm up after the transition,” Art and Photography teacher Rhonda Lund says. “They are living proof that creativity does not go into lockdown mode.” Pratt students have presented their art in the South Peace News during the school year since last May.