Creativity dazzles

As the semester ends and High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students continue to complete assignments it becomes clear, their creativity is like an Energizer battery, “It keeps going and going and going. . .”

Grade 12 and Art 20 student Shae Odegaard applied perspective and completed her assignment, in another world of endless fantasy, using watercolour paint, rubber cement and felt markers in a very creative manner. Grade 10 and Art 10 student Lester Calaheson used a vertical colour-wheel scheme as a backdrop to a striking silhouette cityscape using coloured chalk and a felt marker. Grade 12 and Art 20 student Tristan Mindel applies pencil, perspective and tonal value as he explores his formidable cartoon character. Grade 12 and Art 20 student Kierra Supernault worked with acrylic paint and a monochromatic colour scheme to achieve this gentle landscape. Grade 12 and Art 20 student Kierra Supernault’s creativity is clear in her Shapes and Silhouette; abstract, pencil crayon artwork. Grade 12 and Art 20 student Kierra Supernault completed her independent project by applying her exquisite craftsmanship in these earrings of traditional birchbark, hide and beads. Grade 10 and Photography student Tenicka Cunningham-Anderson proves how adept a student can be, with a DSRL camera, in creating elegance and drama with simple leaves as a subject. Grade 10 and Photography student Ally Shaw acquired this striking image, with her DSRL camera, by simply shooting leaves held at an angle in front of a bright light. Grade 11 and Photography student Taylor Cunningham explores the idea of combining photography and computer graphics.