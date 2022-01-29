Crime victims score with Red Wings

High Prairie and District Victim Assistance received about 200 teddy bears that the High Prairie Red Wings junior hockey team collected at its first Teddy Bear Toss on Dec. 18. Kneeling in the front row, left-right are Rielly Mackinaw, Trey Cunningham and Jaynen Joseynounen. Standing, left-right are general manager Kevin Hopfner, Kaden Desjarlais, victim assistance assistant co-ordinator Verna Isaac, Gabe Blais, Avery McNabb, Garritt Natewayes and head coach Trent Meyaard.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie and District Victim Assistance received armfuls of teddy bears collected from the High Prairie Red Wings’ first Teddy Bear Toss on Dec. 18.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude by the generous donation,” victim assistance assistant co-ordinator Verna Isaac says.

“The teddy bears offer are real sense of comfort in a stressful situation, especially for children and youth that we work with.”

Adults are also comforted by teddy bears.

“The sense of comfort is the same for everyone,” Isaac says.

“When you can physically hold on to something, it makes the comfort real.”

She notes the service is valuable.

“We work in a field where we hope no one needs our services,” Isaac says.

“But when they do, it is a genuine honour to walk with them on their journey.”

Victim assistance cannot thank the Red Wings’ staff, players and fans enough for their support, says Isaac, who notes the leadership of head coach Trent Meyaard.

“It is amazing to know that Trent and his staff are instilling a giving and compassionate spirit within both their players and their fans,” Isaac says.

“We are honoured to be recipients of that.”

About 200 teddy bears were donated to victim assistance, Meyaard says.

He says he realized the value of the teddy bears to that organization when he coached the High Prairie under-18 hockey for several years. The team also held a teddy bear toss and donated the bears to victim assistance.

“The comments we received from victims were a true sign we chose the right organization,” says Meyaard.

Several teddy bears were also donated to High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre, he says.

“The youth were thrilled to receive the teddy bears from the Red Wings,” Meyaard says.

He urges other groups and businesses to join together to donate as many teddy bears to as many local charities as possible.