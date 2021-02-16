Crimes up 14% in HP area

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Police in the High Prairie region reported an increase in crime in 2020 from the previous year.



“Overall, we had a 14 per cent average increase in persons and property crimes in 2020 as compared to 2019,” High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt Warren Wright says.



“When comparing statistics from 2019 to 2020, there is no real way to correlate whether or not COVID-19 played a part in the 14 per cent increase in overall criminal code offences.”



High Prairie police recorded slight increases in reported cases of robbery, sexual assault, assault, criminal harassment, threats, break-and-enter, fraud and mischief to property.



“A portion of the increased assault statistics have been related to intimate partner violence across Canada,” Wright says.



“The RCMP is aware that the COVID-19 pandemic may be especially difficult for those experiencing intimate partner violence.”



The 2020 numbers for those specific crimes named were only slightly higher than the overall 14 per cent increase of crime between 2020 and 2019 and the 15 per cent increase in crime between 2020 and 2018 rates, Wright says.



On a positive note, some recorded crimes dropped in 2020.



“We observed slight decreases in reported cases of theft of motor vehicles, theft over $5,000 and fail to comply and breaches,” Wright says.



High Prairie police welcomes the police dog handler that arrived Aug. 25.



“Having an RCMP police dog in our detachment area decreases response times in cases where an RCMP dog is deployed,” Wright says



“This increases the likelihood that an offender will be apprehended, enhances public and officer safety and increases our ability to solve investigations.”



Police continue to battle illegal drug activity.



A total of 15 search warrants were executed on homes, buildings and vehicles in the past two years, which led to the seizure of narcotics, firearms and other weapons.



“These investigations will have disrupted the criminal activities related to controlled substances in our community,” Wright says.



High Prairie RCMP continues to work with community partners.



However, the police detachment has changed methods to connect to citizens since community gatherings are prohibited by health orders in the COVID-19 pandemic.



“COVID restrictions imposed by both the Province and the RCMP have impacted our proactive involvement in local community event,” Wright says.



Last year, police held meetings with elected officials and other community groups were held via teleconference or other video streaming platforms.



Two virtual town hall meetings were held in 2020.



“We were successful in soliciting community input at the grassroots level on their policing concerns and then published our responses and actions plans to address their concerns,” Wright says.



Police plan to set priorities for 2021-22 in the coming months after community consultation and engagement.



“We have just begun our community consultation,” Wright says.



“Community engagement with the six communities that High Prairie and Faust RCMP police is planned.”



However, how that will happen will depend on evolving COVID-19 restrictions, he notes.