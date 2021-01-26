Crimewatch issues update to members

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Marissa Lalonde appeared in High Prairie provincial court via CCTV Jan. 13 to answer to nine charges laid during a traffic stop near High Prairie two years ago.



Lalonde pleaded not guilty and is appearing in court again Jan. 25 to set a trial date.



The nine charges from Jan. 3, 2019 include one count each of possession of a controlled substance, unsafe storage of a restricted weapon, possession of a restricted weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm in a vehicle, possession of stolen goods, and possession of instruments for break and enter. Lalonde also faces two counts of possession of forged documents.



Northern Sunrise County Crimewatch says in an update to members Lalonde is known as a local repeat offender.



“On the one charge of possession of stolen goods, some of these items found in her possession were linked to have been taken during two home break-ins that occurred on Jan. 1, 2019 near Marie Reine,” says Dan Boisvert.



Boisvert adds two residents are affected by Lalonde’s alleged crimes, and Crimewatch plans to submit a written community impact statement to the court. If Lalonde is found guilty at trial, the judge will consider the statement as part of sentencing.