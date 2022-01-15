Criminal activity down for HP RCMP

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Police in the High Prairie region reported fewer calls during the holiday season over Christmas and New Year’s from the year before.

S/Sgt. Bryce Tarzwell says the stricter COVID-19 restrictions helped reduce the number of large parties and festivities.

“The difference can be attributed to fewer people in 2021 participating in social gatherings such as house parties due to the most recent wave of the Omicron variant and provincial COVID restrictions,” says Tarz- well, who became the detachment commander Dec. 13.

High Prairie police responded to 19 calls on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, down from 26 in 2020. Calls ranged from assaults, abduction, a missing person, sudden death, motor vehicle collisions, break- and-enters, and cases of mischief.

With the extreme cold temperatures, calls for well-being checks were also up.

High Prairie RCMP recorded 14 calls for services on Dec. 24-25, down from 21 in 2020.

Officers were called out to incidents of assault, assault with a weapon, a missing person, possession of stolen property, impaired driving, motor vehicle collisions, sudden death and well-being checks.

“There was a variety of persons crimes, property crimes, traffic collisions and missing persons reports which was observed to be a similar pattern repeating itself from year to year,” Tarzwell says.

For the wider period from Dec. 11 to Jan. 2, High Prairie RCMP responded to 249 calls, a decrease of 58 calls, almost 20 per cent, he reported.

Calls included 19 incidents of crime against persons such as assaults and 12 reports of impaired driving.

For the wider period in 2020, High Prairie RCMP responded to 307 calls, including 22 reports of person crimes and 12 reports of impaired driving.

During periods of extreme cold weather, he advised people to be extra cautious and adhere to conditions.

“People should be very aware of the conditions outside always prepare for the worst when travelling or going outside,” Tarzwell says.

“Always pack a safety kit whenever you have to travel or be outside for extended periods of time.”