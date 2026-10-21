Criminals target church, Friendship Centre

A church and a community friendship centre in High Prairie were victimized by thefts in a short period during the week starting Sept. 28.

Items were stolen from the High Prairie Victory Life Church on 52 Ave. and the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre on 51 Ave., High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Jason Barber says.

Equipment estimated at $7,000 was taken from the church Sept. 28, he adds.

The theft was reported to the RCMP at 10:18 a.m. Thieves gained entry through a locked rear door.

“The doors opened enough from the outside to gain access,” Barber says.

Suspects have not been identified.

Surveillance video was inconclusive and a suspect vehicle was not identified, he notes.

A neighbour provided access to their surveillance camera.

The lead investigator will also determine if any Town of High Prairie surveillance cameras may have images of the suspects and/or vehicle.

Police continue the investigation.

One block south of downtown on Sept. 29, several items were stolen from a sea can behind the Friendship Centre building, Barber says.

“Suspect(s) entered a sea can and the lock was likely cut off,” Barber says.

The theft was reported to the RCMP at 12:36 p.m.

Items were not identified in the investigation file, he says.

Suspects have not been identified.

The lead investigator reviewed the centre’s surveillance cameras.

The officer will again determine if any Town of High Prairie surveillance cameras may have images of the suspects and/or vehicle.

“The lead investigator advised he was making patrols when the break-and-enter occurred at the Friendship Centre,” Barber says.

“However, he was in a different area of the community at that time.”

Police continue the investigation.

Including those incidents, High Prairie RCMP have responded to 54 reported break-and-enters in the town limits of High Prairie in 2026 as of Sept. 30, up from 52 in the same period for 2025.

Police offer several tips to protect property and advise citizens to:

Install motion-activated lighting around garage entrances to deter suspicious activity;

Store tools and equipment securely to prevent them from being used to access other areas of the property;

Consider using an alarm system, a Smart door monitor or camera to alert you to unauthorized entry; and

Report suspicious activity in your neighbourhood or community as soon as it is safe to do so.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents or about any other criminal or suspicious activities, is requested to phone High Prairie RCMP at (780) 523-3370 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Richard Froese

South Peace News