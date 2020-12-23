Crown drops arson charges

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Arson charges have been dropped against two young males charged in connection with a fire north of High Prairie in August.



Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu dropped a charge against Brett Hugh Blackhurst, 23, of High Prairie, in High Prairie provincial court Dec. 14.



“This is to be withdrawn,” Eta-Ndu says.



A preliminary inquiry had been set for July 5 on the matter.



A charge of arson was also dropped against a male youth, 17, in High Prairie youth court, also on Dec. 14.



“Crown is withdrawing the charge,” Eta-Ndu says.



The youth cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.



No reason was given for withdrawing both charges.



Neither of the accused appeared in court.



Both males were charged after a bulldozer was torched Aug. 24 on the Peavine Metis Settlement.



“High Prairie RCMP attended and efforts to extinguish the fire were unsuccessful,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



Later, the High Prairie Fire Department extinguished the fire.



Damage was estimated at $500,000.