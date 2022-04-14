Cunningham named Red Wings’ MVP

High Prairie Red Wing player Theo Cunningham, middle, won the Most Valuable Player Award and the Most Valuable Forward Award, presented by team owner Kevin Hopfner, left, and head coach Trent Meyaard, right.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings honoured their top players after the team won its second straight West Division championship in the Greater Metro Junior Hockey League.
Theo Cunningham was a double winner as he took home the Most Valuable Player Award and the Most Valuable Forward Award at the presentations April 4.
The winners were nominated and voted by the players, says head coach Trent Meyaard, who presented the awards with team owner Kevin Hopfner.
As the ceremony ended, the head coach had one message for next season.
“In 2022-23, we’re going for a three-peat!”

High Prairie Red Wing player Keygon Okemow, middle, won the Most Valuable Goalie Award, presented by team owner Kevin Hopfner, left, and head coach Trent Meyaard, right.
High Prairie Red Wing player Nolan Noskey, middle, won the Most Improved Player Award, presented by team owner Kevin Hopfner, left, and head coach Trent Meyaard, right.
High Prairie Red Wing player Rielly Mackinaw won the Most Heart Award. He was unable to attend the awards ceremony.
High Prairie Red Wing player Kaden Desjarlais, middle, won the Rookie-of-the-Year Award, presented by team owner Kevin Hopfner, left, and head coach Trent Meyaard, right.
High Prairie Red Wing player Bryson Dallaire, middle, won the Most Sportsmanlike Player Award, presented by team owner Kevin Hopfner, left, and head coach Trent Meyaard, right.
High Prairie Red Wing player captain Avery McNabb, middle, won Most Valuable Defenceman Award, presented by team owner Kevin Hopfner, left, and head coach Trent Meyaard, right.

