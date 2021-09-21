Cunningham wins Smoky River Seniors’ Open

Left-right are the winners of the first Smoky River Golf Club Seniors’ Open Aug. 28. Left-right are 50-54 Years champion Kelly Cunningham, 60-64 Years champion Elmer Belcourt, 70+ Years champion John “Chum” Giroux, 55-59 Years champion Carl Willier, and 65-69 Years champion J.R. Giroux [Terry Calliou accepting on his behalf].

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Kelly Cunningham fired a 73 to win the first Smoky River Golf Club Seniors’ Open Aug. 28.

In all, 34 golfers tested their skills in five flights.

The tournament was dedicated to several past citizens who were instrumental in keeping the club open in past years including Ron Falkner, Vic Fournier, Romeo Perra, and Denis Thibeault.

The tournament also doubled as a fundraiser for grass greens equipment.

The club also recognizes others for their contributions including the George and Laura Stephenson Division for their financial contributions for the installation of the current grass greens, the John Belhomme Division for his dedication and manpower towards the golf course, the McLennan Golden Boys Division for their dedication and manpower for the building and construction of the existing golf course, the Pete Chalifoux Division for his dedication and manpower towards the golf course, and the Ed “Lude” Emard Division for his dedication to golf promotion in the area.

There are also a vast number of other local community members that also contributed the development of the course.

Winners of the flights were as follows:

50-54 Years – Ed “Lude” Emard Division

Sponsored by: Brother Jesse Emard

Champion – Kelly Cunningham [shot 73]

55-59 Years – Pete Chalifoux Division

Sponsored by: Doug Chalifoux

Champion – Carl Willier [shot 80]

60-64 Years – McLennan Golden Boys Division

Sponsored by: McLennan Men’s Night

Champion – Elmer Belcourt [shot 87]

65-69 Years – John Belhomme Division

Sponsored by: John Belhomme’s Family

Champion: J.R. Giroux [shot 76]

70+ Years – George & Laura Stephenson Division

Sponsored by: Terry & Paulette Calliou

Champion – John “Chum” Giroux -shot 76]