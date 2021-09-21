Cunningham wins Smoky River Seniors’ Open

Chris Clegg
Kelly Cunningham fired a 73 to win the first Smoky River Golf Club Seniors’ Open Aug. 28.
In all, 34 golfers tested their skills in five flights.
The tournament was dedicated to several past citizens who were instrumental in keeping the club open in past years including Ron Falkner, Vic Fournier, Romeo Perra, and Denis Thibeault.
The tournament also doubled as a fundraiser for grass greens equipment.
The club also recognizes others for their contributions including the George and Laura Stephenson Division for their financial contributions for the installation of the current grass greens, the John Belhomme Division for his dedication and manpower towards the golf course, the McLennan Golden Boys Division for their dedication and manpower for the building and construction of the existing golf course, the Pete Chalifoux Division for his dedication and manpower towards the golf course, and the Ed “Lude” Emard Division for his dedication to golf promotion in the area.
There are also a vast number of other local community members that also contributed the development of the course.
Winners of the flights were as follows:
50-54 Years – Ed “Lude” Emard Division
Sponsored by: Brother Jesse Emard
Champion – Kelly Cunningham [shot 73]
55-59 Years – Pete Chalifoux Division
Sponsored by: Doug Chalifoux
Champion – Carl Willier [shot 80]
60-64 Years – McLennan Golden Boys Division
Sponsored by: McLennan Men’s Night
Champion – Elmer Belcourt [shot 87]
65-69 Years – John Belhomme Division
Sponsored by: John Belhomme’s Family
Champion: J.R. Giroux [shot 76]
70+ Years – George & Laura Stephenson Division
Sponsored by: Terry & Paulette Calliou
Champion – John “Chum” Giroux -shot 76]