Cutbacks affecting beef group

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A loss of provincial services has led Peace Country Beef and Forage Association to seek more support from Big Lakes County to better serve local producers.



Executive director Liisa Jeffrey and board vice-chair Michael Strebchuk addressed council at its regular meeting July 14.



“We feel we need greater funding from municipalities,” says Strebchuk, a producer in Big Lakes County.



Currently, Big Lakes contributes $15,000 a year to PCBFA.



“We would like to see double the funding,” Strebchuk says.



“What we get from Big Lakes County isn’t enough for what we do in the region.”



Peace producers have lost several valuable resources.



“As part of the massive layoffs that occurred within Alberta Agriculture in 2020, we lost our remaining ag specialists in the Peace and also saw the closure of the Ag-Info Centre,” Jeffrey says.



“This has resulted in an increased need for the work that PCBFA does and the services we provide, which has been really challenging with our current funding situation, not just with Big Lakes, but provincially as well.”



Big Lakes has 35 members, which is the highest of any of the 10 member municipalities, she says.



Reeve Ken Matthews says Big Lakes faces a tight budget.



“Our financial situation isn’t that great,” Matthews says.



“We will certainly look at your request.”



However, he confirmed that Big Lakes values the local industry.



“Agriculture is still the backbone of the region,” Matthews says.



“Agriculture will always be here.”



Jeffrey agrees that agriculture plays a vital role for the province to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Agriculture is our most important industry. . .,” Jeffrey says.