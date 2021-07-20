Cyclists value Indigenous experience

A group of nine cyclists toured through several Indigenous communities around the High Prairie region July 4-10. The cyclists stopped in Grouard on July 8. Standing left-right, are Father Bernard Akum, SDV, of the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Grouard, Big Lakes County Councillor Fern Welch and cyclists Walter and Marj Preugschas, of Bloomsbury, AB, Johann and Susanne von Rennenkampff, of Westlock, Erich and Meggie Clausen, of Westlock, Gary Knapton and Yvonne Berringer, of Vernon, BC, and Ellen Aust, of Hinton.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several Indigenous communities in the High Prairie region welcomed a group of cyclists on tour July 4-10.



Calling the group Cycleforward, the cyclists pedaled from Slave Lake to the High Prairie region from July 4-10, says leader Walter Preugschas, of Bloomsbury, north of Barrhead.



Big Lakes County Councillor Fern Welch welcomed the group of nine cyclists to Grouard on July 8.



“I’m happy they chose to tour our region,” says Welch.



“They seem like a fun bunch.”



On the tour, the group also stopped in Atikimeg and Driftpile during the round trip of about 400 km, Preugschas says.



“This is beautiful country up here,” says Preugschas, who lived in High Prairie for one year, 1969-70, when he was a social worker.



However, the trip was about more than just the scenery.



“We just don’t bike, we want to get to know the people and the cultures of the areas on all our tours,” Preugschas says.



He says they learned the most about culture when they visited Atikameg.



“Our time in Atikameg was the highlight of our trip,” Preugschas says.



“The people are very friendly and welcoming.”



Cyclists also toured the community’s cultural centre by Utikuma Lake, he says.



The High Prairie region is one of many trips made by the cyclists, who range from 63-74 years of age.



“We are an informal group that began annual cycling trips nine years ago,” Preugschas says.



“We like to bike about 60 to 80 kms per day.”



Over the years, up to 50 cyclists have travelled on a trip.



This year, the group kept the numbers down to a minimum during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21.



The group has taken trips on Vancouver Island, to south, central and northern Alberta and even a trip to Utah.



Last year, the group toured Slave Lake, Wabasca, Calling Lake and Athabasca.



He credits his daughter Trina Preugschas for launching the group.



“She started Cycle forward and the biking initiative because of her need and desire to get out and be active and to get to know different parts of our country,” Preugschas says.



“In 1997, at the age of 16, she suffered a spinal cord injury in her neck and has been working hard all these years to recover from that injury.”



The group thanks individuals at Whitefish Lake First Nation, Driftpile Cree Nation and Fern Welch, of Grouard, for helping make arrangements for the trip.



More information about Cycleforward is available on its Facebook page.