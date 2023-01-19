Cymbaluk succeeds Abel at Big Lakes public works

Big Lakes County welcomes a new director of public works. Vic Abel, left, retired Dec. 15, 2022 and was succeeded by Kevin Cymbaluk, right.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County welcomes Kevin Cymbaluk as its new director of public works.

He succeeded Vic Abel, who retired Dec . 15 after 26 years.

Cymbaluk has almost 40 years experience working in public works in various municipalities.

“I have been on this career path for 37 years and found the municipal world to be very diverse and constantly changing,” says Cymbaluk, who started with Big Lakes on Oct. 11.

“I have always admired Big Lakes County while working in this area and when the opportunity became available, I was glad to be able to join the team.”

He has worked in the Peace region for about 25 years, most recently he was the director of operations for 11 years in the M.D. of Smoky River based in Falher. He also worked for 12 years for the M.D. of Greenview based in Valleyview.

Cymbaluk also worked with Alberta Transportation in the bridge engineering division based in Peace River from 2006-07 and for Genivar Engineering in 2011.

His municipal career began in 1986 while working for the County of Athabasca and Parkland County for 13 years.

He has diverse experience in the field.

“Most activity was related to construction, engineering, transportation and public works,” Cymbaluk says.

“Although in a municipal career, diversity is an exciting part of the vocation.”

He has served in roles as development officer, utilities officer, project manager, building inspector and assistant agricultural fieldman.

“Building bridges and connecting communities has been a rewarding part of municipal public works and engineering,” Cymbaluk says.

He also has a strong agricultural background and is active in his mixed-farming operation located between High Prairie and Valleyview.