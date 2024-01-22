D-Day milestone event supported

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is supporting a special D-Day milestone event that has a local component.

At its regular meeting Jan. 10, council approved a motion to approve an event and sponsorship grant of $1,000 to the D-Day and Battle of Normandy Commemoration Event hosted by the Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Association from June 7-9.

The event marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the name given to the June 6, 1944 invasion of the beaches of Normandy in the Second World War from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries of the world.

Council declined a recommendation from administration to donate $2,500.

South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart made the motion after North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk questioned the recommended amount.

“I understand it’s coming to our community, but not $2,500, maybe $1,000,” Zabolotniuk suggested.

Stewart replied the event is significant for the local region.

“Our Veterans are important and they should be honoured,” Stewart said.

Grants officer Samantha Smith told coucil a component of the event will include a motorcycle tour starting and finishing in Edmonton that will include a brief stop in High Prairie.

“While the commemorative event will be held at the Veteran Memorial Gardens and Interpretive Centre in Grande Prairie on June 8, the event also offers an optional three-day ride to visit Legions in the Peace region,” Smith said.

The tour from June 7-9 is scheduled to stop in High Prairie on June 9 at 3:45 p.m. and depart at 4:30 p.m.

From there, the group has a stop at Slave Lake for supper at 5:30 p.m. and departs at 6:15 p.m.

Other stops include Mayerthorpe, White- court, Fox Creek, Valleyview, Bezanson and Grande Prairie.

The Peace region is deeply connected to D-Day and the Battle of Normandy as 45 soldiers from the region gave up their lives, representing about 20 squadrons and regiments, the association states in its event package.

As a sponsor, Big Lakes will be recognized for its support on web ad tags, posters, marketing and acknowledged during the event.

The CMTA is an Alberta registered non- profit organization.

As part of the CMTA mandate, it owns and operates the Veterans Memorial Gardens and Interpretive Centre, a recognized museum with the Alberta Museums Association and a member of the Organization of Military Museums in Canada.

Big Lakes has supported the CMTA in the past with sponsorship funding.